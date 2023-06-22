Tillie Walden's Clementine Book Two Trailer Released by Skybound (Exclusive)

The second installment in Tillie Walden's Clementine trilogy is getting a new trailer. Clementine Book Two is set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead and follows the 2023 Eisner Award-nominated Clementine Book One. Tillie Walden is an award-winning writer/artist and Vermont's Cartoonist Laureate known for Spinning and On A Sunbeam. Clementine Book Two is coming out in October from Skybound Comet, the original graphic novel imprint from Skybound Entertainment that's aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences, but can also captivate readers of all ages.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the trailer for Clementine Book Two, featuring Clementine, Ricca, and Olivia. After a narrow escape, they may have found a new home on a remote island off the coast of Canada, where they may have found new friends and a new mentor. "Is this what a normal life looks like?" the description reads. "Is it safe to fall in love? But when the island's safety is questioned and a secret is revealed, Clementine has a choice: keep running and save herself – or fight and lose it all!"

The official synopsis for Clementine Book Two reads, "Clementine and her new friends are rescued by an island community led by an enigmatic doctor, Miss Morro, but just as Clementine's scars are finally beginning to heal, she discovers dark secrets that threaten to tear her new life apart. Can Miss Morro be trusted? What about the rest of the islanders? And just how far will Clementine go to protect the ones she loves?"

Comic Book Creators Praise Clementine Book One

Some of the comic book creators to rain praise upon Clementine Book One include Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and Victoria Ying (Hungry Ghost).

"Tillie Walden brings heartfelt and compassionate storytelling to the world of The Walking Dead and the result is one of the most compelling and immersive reads of the year," said Lemire.

"Clementine tells the story of the strength of teens in the brutal world of The Walking Dead. With compelling characters and a powerful narrative, I couldn't put this book down," said Ying.

Clementine Book Two goes on sale Wednesday, October 4th everywhere books are sold, and arrives on digital platforms on Tuesday, October 10th.