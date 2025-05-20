The Newest Member of the Titans Calls Back to Their Most Controversial Story

The addition of a new Titans member is bringing back memories of one of the darker sagas in the DC team’s history. After starting their careers as sidekicks, the young heroes graduated from Teen Titans to full-fledged Titans, even stepping in during the absence of the Justice League. If you ask any fan of the Titans what their favorite storyline is, you’ll get various answers, but the one that comes up the most is “The Judas Contract.” That saw the Titans betrayed by one of their own, and it looks like history is about to repeat itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC released a preview of Titans #23 by John Layman, Pete Woods, and Wes Abbott. It begins with Starfire and new recruit Vanadia rescuing citizens from a fire in Washington Heights, New York City. Vanadia is a cyborg designed by Professor Morrow using Amazo technology. In her words, Vanadia is “as strong as all the Titans combined.” This obviously makes her a valuable member of the Titans, but since she’s based on Amazo, she could also be used as a weapon against the heroes. However, one thing in Vanadia’s favor is that Cyborg made some improvements when he rebuilt her, so hopefully any evil remnants were wiped out.

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

Vanadia wants to do some actual superhero work, like punching bad guys and saving the world. But right now, the Titans are doing the job they’re called for. Starfire reminds Vanadia that what they’re doing is actual superhero work. Saving and helping people. It may not be as glamorous as stopping H.I.V.E. or taking down the Fearsome Five, but it’s just as satisfying.

What the Titans don’t know is that Deathstroke and Clock King are watching them from afar. Deathstroke is the Titans’ greatest adversary, and his recent resurrection has brought him back into the Titans’ crosshairs. Slade Wilson has accessed Professor Morrow’s research to learn that she was built to be the ultimate Titans killer. This is something Slade can relate to. Deathstroke plans to use Vanadia as a weapon against the Titans, mirroring how he used Terra back in “The Judas Contract.” Except this time, Terra is calling the shots, resurrecting Deathstroke, giving him a new super serum, and putting him on this mission of vengeance.

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

“The Judas Contract” has been adapted several times, appearing in cartoons like Teen Titans and the Teen Titans: The Judas Contract animated movie. Whenever it’s Deathstroke vs. the Titans, “The Judas Contract” comes to mind. He’s forming a team to go against the Titans, with Clock King one of the early members. If he has his way, Deathstroke will be able to count Vanadia as well.

TITANS #23

Written by John Layman

Cover and Art by Pete Woods

On Sale May 21, 2025

A NEW TITANS RISES!

Nobody’s quite sure what to make of the latest addition to the Titans’ roster, but it’s got Cyborg feeling increasingly like Dr. Frankenstein. But this is no collection of rusty bolts and moldy body parts he’s brought to life. It’s the most sophisticated artificial intelligence the world has ever known, capable of controlling every computer on the planet — or destroying them!

Titans #23 goes on sale Wednesday, May 21st. Let us know your thoughts on their new teammate, Vanadia, in the comments!