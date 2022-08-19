TMNT: The Last Ronin Collection Becomes NYT Bestseller With First Print Selling Out

IDW Publishing has announced that the hardcover collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has officially landed on the New York Times Bestseller list and has officially sold out of its initial print run. According to the publisher, the initial printing of the hardcover 60,000-unit print run and sold out within the first six weeks of release. Fans who didn't manage to get a copy however will be in luck as an additional 100,000 units have been ordered and will be released in mid-September. When the series first premiered in October of 2020 it would lead to over 840,000 units of the individual comics being sold.

"From the very start, The Last Ronin has consistently exceeded expectations," publisher Nachie Marsham said in a statement. "Its gripping concept unearthed after three decades, the passion and mastery of craft as executed by the entire creative team, the unwavering faith of IDW staff and our partners at Nickelodeon in the project, the unbridled intensity of fans and heartfelt support of retailers, the universal acclaim from critics-it's been a joy to watch The Last Ronin unfold, and I'm looking forward to even more readers getting the chance to dive into this story and see what the excitement's all about for themselves!"

The unprecedented success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has resulted in IDW increasing their plans from one limited series to an entire line of comics, toys, and statues, known as the Ronin-verse. This December will see the release of the first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin-The Lost Years, a prequel series that will go deeper into this version of the TMNT universe.

"When Kevin first came to me with the idea of adapting his and Peter's 1987 outline into what became The Last Ronin, I was pretty sure our story had the kind of evergreen legs necessary to be an extremely popular addition to the long-running and multi-faceted TMNT lore. But I never anticipated the immense sales and critical success it would generate," writer Tom Waltz added. "Its popularity has already gone far above and beyond my initial expectations, and I count myself lucky to have been able to be a part of the amazing team that brought it all together for the many fans and retailers who have so quickly and consistently embraced the Ronin-verse. And the craziest thing of all is that we're just getting started!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin —The Lost Years #1 will ship to stores with three covers: Cover A by Kevin Eastman and Ben Bishop, Cover B by SL Gallant, and a retailer incentive edition by Mike Deodato. Look for it in December. The new printing of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin hardcover will arrive in September.