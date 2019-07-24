Todd McFarlane Teases an Expanding Spawn-Verse

Spawn #300 is a big-time milestone for Todd McFarlane’s marquee character, and the book will be a star-studded affair with names like Jerome Opena, Scott Snyder, and more joining in on the fun. The book will achieve another notable achievement with 301, which will take the crown for the longest-running creator-owned comic book of all time.it doesn’t seem like McFarlane is keen on stopping there though, and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, McFarlane said he already has plans to flesh out the world even more. Who knows, perhaps another big milestone is in the book and character’s future.

“I’m gonna be expanding the Spawn-verse, for lack of a better word, anyways, right? You know, ’cause again togging on 300, can you get to 600? Of course I can, and I’ve already sort of started mapping it out,” McFarlane said. “But it means I need to pull the lens back, which means the world gets bigger, which means I need to populate it with more relevant characters, but it would be super fun to be able to tie those with some of the stuff that some of the other creative people and my partners have done in the past, or could create.”

The universe is already filled with memorable characters like Sam and Twitch, Violator, Jason Wynn, Granny Blake, Overtkill, Mammon, and more, so we’re eager to see what other new faces McFarlane can introduce into the franchise. The world will certainly need a bit of new blood if it hopes to make it to 600 issues, but we’re sure McFarlane is up to the task.

Spawn #300 is written by Todd McFarlane and Scott Snyder with art by McFarlane, Jerome Opena, J. Scott Campbell, Jason Shawn Alexander, and Greg Capullo, and you can check out the official description for the book below.

“SPAWN MAKES HISTORY! With this 300th issue, SPAWN becomes the longest-running independent series in comic book history. To celebrate, legendary artists TODD McFARLANE and GREG CAPULLO return with ALL-NEW interior pencils, with additional art provided by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, and JEROME OPEÑA, a cavalcade of celebratory covers, and additional writing by SCOTT SNYDER! And next month, RECORDS WILL BE BROKEN with SPAWN #301! Retailers: see order form for incentives.”

Spawn #300 is in comic stores on August 28th.