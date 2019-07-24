Todd McFarlane Teases Spawn’s New Look

Spawn is celebrating the big 300 soon, and Todd McFarlane is making it a big event in more ways than one. That said he’s also got a new reboot film coming down the pike with Blumhouse, and fans are eagerly anticipating seeing what Spawn will look like in the film. The character will be played by Jamie Foxx in the film, and while we didn’t get to see the costume up-close just yet, McFarlane gave a few hints about the new look to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Yeah, Jim, here’s what I would say, that some of the stuff that we came up with I could argue is already there, right? You maybe have to be a little bit of a geek guy, I mean there are 300 issues, right? I’ve always said that everything I put in this movie has at some point been in the book,” McFarlane said. “It just might have been a panel, or a page, or a scene. It wasn’t the methodology, it was just like “that’s it”. I’ve imprinted this piece, tonality, this look visually already into the blueprint. And so, for me it was when we came up with it, I went ‘Hey let me show you some stuff’ and I took all these pieces and then I go, ‘What can you do with it Greg?’ And then we came up with this sort of cocktail that is now this look there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Some of it may come a little closer to it, maybe post the movie or something like that possibly, but, like I said, I think I can almost point to some of the panels, and some of the artwork over the last 25 years that have been part of this one mythology. ‘Cause, I have to give that to Greg Nicotero, ‘Here’s what I think he looks like’ I picked it, and then he went from that, right? So, I thought it turned out cool. If it takes too long, someday when the camera’s aren’t here, I’ll share those visuals with you.”

In the meantime, you can check out Spawn #300, which will bring in a slew of talent to celebrate the hero’s big day. Spawn #300 is written by Todd McFarlane and Scott Snyder with art by McFarlane, Jerome Opena, J. Scott Campbell, Jason Shawn Alexander, and Greg Capullo, and you can check out the official description for the book below.

“SPAWN MAKES HISTORY! With this 300th issue, SPAWN becomes the longest-running independent series in comic book history. To celebrate, legendary artists TODD McFARLANE and GREG CAPULLO return with ALL-NEW interior pencils, with additional art provided by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, and JEROME OPEÑA, a cavalcade of celebratory covers, and additional writing by SCOTT SNYDER! And next month, RECORDS WILL BE BROKEN with SPAWN #301! Retailers: see order form for incentives.”

Spawn #300 is in comic stores on August 28th.