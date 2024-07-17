Tom Hardy’s Arcbound Headed to Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics will publish Arcbound, the comic from actor Tom Hardy along with a group of comic book veterans, beginning this fall. The series, which centers on a dystopian, science-fiction future, is being considered a first step in a shared universe. Announced last year, Arcbound released an ashcan edition at New York Comic Con last year, but then went quiet for months. Snyder is rumored to be working on a major, unannounced project for DC right now, and Hardy is waiting on the release of his third and final Venom movie.

Hardy teamed up with fan-favorite Batman and Nocterra writer Scott Snyder, Marvel, DC, and Archie veteran Frank Tieri, and Brazilian artist Ryan Smallman. It’s due in comic shops on November 13.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m beyond excited to build not just this book, but an entire universe alongside some of the greatest storytellers from across mediums,” said Arcbound Studios CEO Nick Rose. “Working with such a talented and diverse team allows us to create a rich, immersive world that transcends traditional storytelling. We’re crafting something truly special, with the thrilling potential to leap off the pages and come to life in film and other media. I can’t wait for fans to experience this epic journey.”

“I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it’s a fascinating playground to explore,” Hardy said back when the project was announced. “A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources. The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: “In a future where Earth has become a barren wasteland, Zynitec harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. When Kai, a rising star Mediator in Zynitec’s army, gets an unexplained message from a mysterious entity, everything he thinks he believes is thrown into question, leaving him to explore what it truly means to be human in a world where the boundaries of technology and identity blur.”

h/t Deadline