Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Absolute Batman, Universal Monsters, and Hulk

MONSTERS keeps the Halloween spirit alive this month, taking two spots on our list. A rumor from the MCU brings forward a totally awesome Hulk book, and casting news keeps THE BEAUTY trending. Fortnite launches its Halloween event, teasing a lady symbiote skin that brings back a familiar cover. Speaking of familiar covers, a secret Geiger cover makes our list with a great homage. The king of the week goes to the Dark Knight, debuting in the Absolute Universe. Batman takes four spots with amazing artwork from Nick Dragotta and Jim Lee!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

1: ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024: This past week was the release of ABSOLUTE BATMAN, and it was an absolute killer debut! ABSOLUTE BATMAN already had a ton of hype behind it before its release. The book takes place in the Absolute Universe, a universe that was created when Darkseid allowed himself to be killed. The Absolute Universe is meant to be a darker, harder dimension for our DC heroes. The universe, created from Darkseid’s energy, is meant to introduce multiple heroes with different designs and origin stories. This book does that, as well as showing the first appearance of the Party Animals, a skull-wearing gang of murderers, and a cameo of this universe’s Joker. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $17.

2: ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – JIM LEE – B&W (1:100) | DC | OCTOBER 2024: Cover A may take the top spot this week, but the 1:100 retailer incentive is moving on the aftermarket, too! Usually, the higher ratio covers don’t sell as quickly due to the higher entry price… but this is Jim Lee! Lee is a legend in the comic book world, and fans of the superstar artist had no hesitation in purchasing this black-and-white beauty! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $121.

3: GEIGER #7 – GARY FRANK – MIDNIGHT NATION HOMAGE – SURPRISE | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2024: If there is one thing that collectors love, it’s a good secret variant cover! Since Ghost Machine launched its universe, GEIGER has been generating interest lately. While this isn’t a big key issue, it is a phenomenal cover by Gary Frank that pays homage to his cover to J. Michael Straczynski’s Midnight Nation. It is important to note that this secret variant cover had a massive outlier high sale of $100. It looks like it was purchased the day before the book debuted, which now averages a current NM raw price of $12. It must have come from a GEIGER mega-fan who wanted to ensure their copy of this awesome homage! We tracked 22 copies sold at a 7-day growth trend of 637%.

4: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL.1 #375 | MARVEL | MARCH 1993: We’re one week away from the debut of Venom: The Last Dance, and Fortnite is releasing the symbiotes during their annual Fortnitemares event. In a competitive event called the Symbiote Cup, players can win She-Venom and Agony skins. If they are unable to win those skins during the event, they can purchase them at a later date. The Venom: The Last Dance trailer shows a variety of symbiotes, and with this information, many fans think we could see She-Venom appear again. This book is getting tons of attention because of the great cover and also the first appearance of Ann Weying (Eddie Brock’s ex-wife and She-Venom). We tracked it at a high sale of $94 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw price of $11.

5: MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #1 – MARK SPEARS – COVER B – DRIPPING BLOOD | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | SEPTEMBER 2024: MONSTERS is still trending on the aftermarket! It isn’t just the Halloween month that keeps these classic monsters going; they have been selling strong since September. The artwork on this cover is reminiscent of a different time in the horror genre. Its nostalgic pull could be why we saw this specific cover’s sales jump. After all, Dracula is a classic! We tracked it at a high sale of $41 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $36.

6: ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – FOIL | DC | OCTOBER 2024: While Cover A takes the top spot, its virgin foil cover is the next best thing to the 1:100 cover. Dragotta has illustrated a great cover, and for a small bump in price, you can add this cover to your collection. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $29.

7: THE BEAUTY #1 | IMAGE | AUGUST 2015: Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher have been set to star in FX’s new series, The Beauty. The book has received a tremendous amount of interest just based on the sheer star power alone. The casting announcement has shown fans that FX isn’t cutting any corners when it comes to this series. The casting has built up anticipation for the series, which has also translated to a big boost in the first issue’s aftermarket sales! We tracked it at a high sale of $76 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $38.

8: ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – JIM LEE – FOIL | DC | OCTOBER 2024: ABSOLUTE BATMAN hype plus the legend Jim Lee? Those two factors make for a mind-blowing and highly collectible comic book cover. While Cover A is trending, Jim Lee’s 1:100 cover and this foil cover are also top sellers. Out of all 34 covers released, it looks like Jim Lee covers and the regular covers are the ones to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current NM raw price of $22.

9: MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #1 – MARK SPEARS – COVER A – LOOKING DOWN ON YOU | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | SEPTEMBER 2024: Cover A books have been the recent trend when books have been hitting shelves. With so many variants to pick from, it seems like the regular covers are getting harder to come by. This book has even more going for it, though. MONSTERS has been doing well on the aftermarket, particularly on the covers featuring classic monsters. So why wouldn’t the cover featuring all the classics not sell well? Some other variants and homages showcase all the classics, but this one is truly terrifying. We are given the perspective of all these monsters looking down upon their victim… us! We tracked it at a high sale of $78 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw price of $28.

10: TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #1 | MARVEL | DECEMBER 2015: The rumor mill is at it again! There are a few rumors currently going around about the MCU. The first is related to Captain America: Brave New World. According to a few leakers, the film’s ending and after-credit scene are meant to tease a future World War Hulk project. The second rumor is that Ghostbusters’ Logan Kim has been cast as Amadeus Cho, a successor to Bruce Banner’s Hulk. While he first appears in AMAZING FANTASY #15, this issue marks the first time he transformed into the Hulk. Only time will tell if this issue takes off with any official announcement from the MCU! We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current NM raw price of $16.