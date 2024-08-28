Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wolverine, Avengers, and Crossed

It’s a little new, a lot of the usual, but a wide variety of books cross our list this week. Crossed is the most recently optioned series to be revived in the aftermarket while a myriad of new fans are discovering Gwenpool fans. Deadpool and Wolverine are still dominating headlines thanks to the billion-dollar bonanza. Wolverine gets the red-label treatment. Ultron makes a triumphant return while an outlier featuring Elektra appears. No more time to waste; let’s hop into this week’s Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 08/26/24

1: CROSSED #0 | AVATAR PRESS | JULY 2008: The Constantine film wasn’t a major commercial success, but the fans loved it and begged for a sequel for years. The Preacher series was much the same way, not commercially a juggernaut, but the fans loved it. Both projects have Garth Ennis in common. Well, another Ennis property has gotten the optioned bug. Crossed features an intriguing premise: a plague infects the world, causing people to act out the darkest things you can think of. Naturally, that sounds like good TV, and fans began scouring the aftermarket for this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $33.

2: WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND #1 – LEINIL FRANCIS YU – TALES FROM THE CRYPT #39 HOMAGE (1:25) | MARVEL | AUGUST 2024: Fans are celebrating Greg Capullo’s return to Marvel comics and to a Wolverine property no less. The execs must have thought, “Hmmm, how can we make this more Wolverine?” And voila, this book was born! There are more factors than that, like the insane popularity of the Red Band covers/series and the homages to famous PCH books. It’s checking all the boxes for major swaths of the community, hence, brisk aftermarket movement. We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $51.

3: THE UNBELIEVABLE GWENPOOL #1 – GURIHIRU – REGULAR | MARVEL | APRIL 2016: As mentioned last week, a Gwenpool skin was recently made available with the newest season of Fortnite. If purchased, she was available immediately, and there sure have been a few Gwenpools running about. That introduced many individuals to the character for the first time, and some opted to take a harder look. That led them to this book, a low barrier of entry Gwenpool title that screams Fortnite. It’s colorful, wacky, and heavy on the “fun.” Regardless, it’s helping bring new collectors onto the scene, and for that, we say thank you! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $15.

4: DEADPOOL #31 | MARVEL | JULY 2014: This book marks the first appearance of Ellie Comacho, the daughter of Deadpool, and it’s become a consistent book on this list. Part of that is the upcoming ‘death’ of Wade Wilson and the heir apparent in Ellie stepping into the role for issue #7 of the current run. That’s got fans excited, as Ellie is a relatively under-the-radar character. There’s potential she could be fantastic, and many fans are banking that she will be, opting to take a flyer on her first appearance with a minimal investment. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $27.

5: DAREDEVIL VOL.1 #181 | MARVEL | APRIL 1982: This iconic book has fans taking a second look! This book marks the “death” of Elektra, the often love interest of Daredevil. She’s been in the headlines lately, thanks to Jennifer Garner reprising her ‘Elektra’ role in Deadpool and Wolverine, and the new Punisher and new Daredevil (Elektra) recently duking it out in the comics. And, there have been rumors that another Elektra, this time from the Daredevil and Defenders TV series, may make a return for Daredevil: Born Again. So much Elektra going around! Still, her first appearance is out of reach for the majority of fans, and her death is the next best thing for many. With the Punisher returning to Daredevil: Born Again, could we see Elektra in some capacity once more? Only time will tell! We tracked it at a high sale of $312 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $36.

6: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL.1 #251 | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 1989: Gosh, this under-the-radar book has been heating up for weeks now. Before the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, it was warm thanks to X-Men 97 hype. Then the movie dropped and put it on the map. Double then, the behind-the-scenes started trickling out, going into how they made that scene possible. It’s awesome to see the fantastic classic cover making a comeback! We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $25.

7: THE AVENGERS VOL.1 #55 | MARVEL | AUGUST 1968: Avengers: Age of Ultron is the oft-forgotten Avengers movie, mostly due to being overshadowed by its predecessor and successors. Still, it introduced huge audiences to Ultron, an epic villain who translated well to the screen. Part of that was thanks to an incredible performance by James Spader, who luckily will be returning to the role for an upcoming Vision series. The two were intertwined heavily in the Avengers film, and that was often when both were at their best. Time to make some magic! We tracked it at a high sale of $186 for a CGC 8.5 copy and a current NM raw of $35.

8: THE POWER FANTASY #1 – CASPAR WIJNGAARD – REGULAR | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024: The community has had their eyes on this book for a while. Even before it dropped, it was garnering heavy interest. Then, the Chase variant dropped, and everyone’s attention shifted. Cover A was still doing well but heavily overshadowed by its limited cousin. Now, Cover A is hitting the spotlight as the chase variant has either been chased down or is growing out of reach monetarily for some collectors, albeit coming back to earth. We tracked it at a high sale of $23 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $12.

9: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS VOL.1 #8 – DIRECT | MARVEL | DECEMBER 1984: You know what it is! It’s the origin of the Black Suit, and a major key for most Spidey fans, AND has the potential to factor into Marvel’s motion picture plans. Potential is the key word here as nothing has been confirmed, so tread lightly. But this book will always be in demand thanks to its proximity to Spider-Man and Venom. We tracked it at a high sale of $625 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $152.

10: INFAMOUS IRON MAN #1 | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2016: The ebb and flow of this book is something else. When it was announced Robert Downey Jr. would step into the role of Dr. Doom in some capacity, this book went bonkers, mainly due to it being the first appearance of Dr. Doom as Iron Man WITH a Tony Stark A.I. to boot. When fans think of Tony Stark, they think of RDJ, and now, Dr. Doom. The connections naturally formed and haven’t been discredited yet. We tracked it at a high sale of $211 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $51.