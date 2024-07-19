Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Hulk, Deadpool, and Barbaric

After an incredibly long wait, we finally got the Captain America: Brave New World trailer, and it’s shaking the market! Another trailer in Agatha All Along propelled another book, while plans for another series adaptation bring Barbaric to the forefront of collectors’ attention. Doom reigns supreme in not one spot but two, and what would this list be without a Deadpool book or two? It’s all there on this week’s Top Ten!

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 07/15/24

1: HULK #1 – ED MCGUINNESS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2008: Surprise, surprise. Wait, no, it’s not! After years of waiting, the fanbase FINALLY got a trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. It did not disappoint. Action, espionage, civil strife, the trailer had it all. Oh, and a one-second clip and roar from the long-awaited Red Hulk. Fans immediately scoured the internet searching for a copy of his first appearance, as up until this point, the community had no solid confirmation he would appear. We still don’t know the scale, if he is a hero or foe, etc. Much can be inferred, but now we know he’s coming, and does he sound angry? We tracked it at a high sale of $246 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $96.

2: FANTASTIC FOUR #94 | MARVEL | 1970: WandaVision debuted over THREE years ago. It laid the groundwork for Agatha Harkness, who first appeared in this book, to take the spotlight in a future series. That was the plan. Well, plans typically never go according to plan, and after numerous reshoots, title changes, etc, we finally got a trailer for the Agatha series promised to the community years ago. The first trailer dropped last week and is full of wacky, off-the-wall shenanigans. But there is a deeper connection for which many fans will be tuning in. This book also features the first mention of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed and Sue Richards of the Fantastic Four. Agatha played babysitter to the young fella, and fans feel like we’re watching the connections to future Marvel projects sprout in real time. Only time will tell, but until then, fans are taking another look at Agatha’s first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $204 for a CGC 8.5 copy and a current VF raw FMV at $65.

3: DOOM #1 – SANFORD GREENE – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Occasionally, we see books that just have that “IT” factor. This book is one of them. Despite not being the launch of a major event or first appearance, it’s dominating. That’s what happens when solid writing, art, and references come together to form a book like this. It’s been hot since it dropped and hasn’t cooled down since. With the second print virgin variant right around the corner, many collectors opted to secure a copy of this book to slap on the wall right next to it. We tracked it at a high sale of $132 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $35.

4: HULK #2 | MARVEL | 2008: While issue #1 from this run receives the majority of the attention due to featuring the Red Hulk front and center on the cover and being marked as his first appearance, this book shouldn’t be forgotten. It’s the first appearance of Red Hulk in the story, as opposed to a cover shot. It also features a dynamic cover that encapsulates the fear characters felt when Red Hulk started popping off. While it says issue #2 on the cover, it often works with issue #1 as a “1A-1B” situation. With the recent trailer featuring the shot of Red Hulk, fans have been hot on the trail of associated key books, including this one. We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $37.

5: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 – ROB LIEFELD – REGULAR | MARVEL | 1991: As of this writing, there are 11 days until Deadpool and Wolverine drop. To say people aren’t excited would be hyperbole. Momentum has continued to build for months, and a lot is riding on the film. The marketing has Deadpool EVERYWHERE, and it’s paid off. Some may have felt the urge was too strong to ignore and had to add a copy of the first appearance of Deadpool to their PCs. We tracked it at a high sale of $2,200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $295.

6: BARBARIC #1 – NATHAN GOODEN – REGULAR | VAULT | 2021: Some may look at the title and think, “What, I just picked up Barbaric #1 a month and some change ago!” Well, you’re close. The recent Barbaric run focuses on Owen as a child, a Barbarian cursed to wander the lands doing good with his enchanted battle axe in this series. A little confusing, but look at the recent run as a prequel. Why that’s important is that it was recently announced that A+E television greenlit a Barbaric series, with Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart in lead roles and Michael Bay potentially attached; for those who have read the comics and know of Patrick Stewart, the mind games begin immediately on just how hilarious that could get. But whenever there’s news of a series being optioned, it typically sees a boost on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $17.

7: X-FORCE #1 | MARVEL | 1991: X-Force has been pretty hot lately thanks to Cable’s appearances in X-Men ’97, the new Deadpool movie about to drop, and now for an all-new reason. Thanks to the Captain America: New World Order trailer the internet is in full-on sleuth mode. The reason is Giancarlo Esposito was spotted in the trailer doing some damage. But, no one knows who the heck he’s playing. He even came out and teased, “No one has guessed the role yet,” which is quite intriguing. Said internet sleuths have been working overtime and appear to be zeroing in on him playing a version of G.W. Bridge, who first appeared in this book. We’ll have to wait a little longer to know for sure, but the aftermarket isn’t waiting to find out. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $7.

8: WOLVERINE #88 – DIRECT EDITION – DELUXE – $1.95 PRICE | MARVEL | 1994: When Deadpool and Wolverine were first announced, this book was on fire. It maintained that heat for some time before cooling dramatically, but now that we’re in the final stretch before release, it’s heating up again. This book marks the first direct meeting and battle between the two titular characters, and if the marketing is any indication, we’re in for some serious battles in less than two weeks. The fanbase is returning to the beginning before we see the inevitable “end” on the big screen. We tracked it at a high sale of $410 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $55.

9: CAPTAIN AMERICA #25 | MARVEL | 2014: The mantle of Captain America is a big deal. It’s a heavy burden, and Captain is often who the people and fellow heroes turn to for leadership in times of crises. When the time came for the mantle to be passed on, it was a huge deal. Well, in this issue, it was revealed Sam Wilson would take up the mantle. He’s served well during his time as Captain in comics, and the fanbase is preparing themselves for Sam to do the same on the big screen. While we got Sam in the Stars and Stripes attire back in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he had just stepped into the role. This film marks the first time he’ll be portrayed as Captain America. Of course, the first time he appears as the character is seeing some heat now that a trailer finally dropped showing off Sam kicking keister and taking names. We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $15.

10: DOOM #1 – SANFORD GREENE – 2ND PRINT – VIRGIN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: While the first print version of this book was going gangbusters, it appears Marvel took notes when they green-lit a second print. The cover was universally praised, and somehow, they improved it. Releasing a virgin ratio variant as a second print is a bold strategy, but it’s been paying off if the aftermarket is any indication. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $61.