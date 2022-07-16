Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Doctor Doom, Hercules & More

This TOP 10 has some THOR: LOVE & THUNDER heat this week. But don't worry, we aren't here to spoil! A few less than Eight Billion Genies appear this week, muscled out by some Dark Knights. Dr. Doom makes an impromptu appearance along with the Master of Magnetism. The much-hyped new character Tosin retains a spot amongst the newcomers on the list. Dive in (carefully) into this week's TOP 10!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: BLACK PANTHER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Tosin officially (and FINALLY) appeared in BLACK PANTHER #7, holding onto a spot in our TOP 10. Once again, fans are picking up his first appearance in Black Panther #3 (though they never stopped). We're eager to see the continued development of one of the hottest new Marvel characters. This week, we tracked it at a high sale of $177 for a CGC 9.8, with raw copies at an FMV of $56.

#9: X-MEN #1 – COVER D – MAGNETO | MARVEL | 1991 | X-Men #1 for 1991 has been moving steadily over the past six months. While many comic experts report numerous big books suffering from slower sales, buyers have turned to cheaper keys. This iconic series by Chris Claremont and Jim lee massively changed modern Marvel comics. It doesn't hurt that these covers, especially Magneto's, are fantastic. Also, with X-Men '97 a year away, and the iconic theme appearing in MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, fans are grabbing up this issue featuring the Master of Magnetism. We tracked it at a high sale of $104 for a CGC 9.8 and a Raw FMV of $17.

#8: DOCTOR DOOM #1 | MARVEL | 2019 | For such an amazing character and villain, it's incredible it took until 2019 for Dr. Doom to receive his first solo series. Yet here we are, and here he is on our TOP 10. With Reed Richards appearing in the MCU and a Fantastic Four film on the horizon, their greatest foe is not far behind (we hope). Rumors have been swirling around the "evil" (or maybe just a power-driven narcissist) Doctor joining the MCU for a while. MCU writer Eric Pearson noted how he wanted to bring Latveria into the MCU in Black Widow. That's before the most recent story regarding Howard Stern and a particular film. Regardless, it's good to see! We tracked it at a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.8 and a Raw FMV of $13.

#7: A-FORCE #1 – STEPHANIE HANS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2015 | Being mindful of any THOR: LOVE & THUNDER spoilers, this book is trending out of the film's release. We'll leave it at that for now (don't worry, we'll come back to it next week when folks have caught up on watching it). We tracked it at a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $154.

#6: BATMAN #125 – JOCK – FOIL (1:50) | DC | 2022 | DC spoiled the community by ringing in the introduction of the villain Failsafe with numerous fantastic Bat-covers. Specifically with Jock crushing this 1:50 variant. The vibrant yellow background is reminiscent of past Batman emblems, with Jock depicting the Dark Knight as he appears in criminals' nightmares. Fans have loved it. We tracked it at a high sale of $77.38 for a raw copy and an FMV of $56.

#5: BATMAN #125 – COVER M – FAILSAFE – DESIGN | DC | 2022 | As noted, this issue features the first appearance of the new villain Failsafe. It also has numerous variants, all by the industry's best artists. AND they're all fantastic. Jim Lee and Alex Garner both deliver awesome high ratio covers. However, those are quite costly. When it comes down to it, this open-order variant is the only cover to feature Failsafe. We tracked it at a high sale of $21.99 for a raw copy with an FMV of $16.

#4: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 – BIRD CITY – TRISH FORSTNER – SUPER MARIO 3 HOMAGE (LIMITED TO 500) | IMAGE | 2022 | Eight Billion Genies has continued turning up the hype! This Mario Homage from Bird City Comics, drawn by Trish Forstner of Stray Dogs, leveled up last week to a new high sale of $275 raw! In a sea of vibrant and awesome variant covers, this book hits fans in the 8-bit feels.

#3: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #4 | MARVEL | 1984 | In the opening issue of the Iron Cat series, we learn the women's identity under the armor. The reveal is a blast from the past, in the form of Tamara Blake! This reveal has spiked interest in her first appearance in this issue of Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #4. We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for a raw copy and an FMV of $25. Not bad for a book that routinely sold for under $5 a month ago!

#2: HERCULES #1 | MARVEL | 1982 | Again, spoilers and such. If you've managed to avoid the internet as of late, outside our awesome list here, congratulations. Like many other fans, dive into some cool comic history with this book as they push Hercules to our #2 spot. We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.8, with raw sales routinely hitting $30.

#1: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 | IMAGE | 2022 | This standard cover is a rare number one spot repeater. Amazon's recent announcement regarding this book makes it no wonder we see a repeat. This book would inevitably appear on more people's radars as media coverage has grown, letting the far corners of the community know what they're missing in this fantastic story. We tracked it at a 7-day trend of 123%, with a high sale of $26 for a raw copy.

And THAT's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 7/11/22!