Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Ghost Rider, New Avengers & more

Happy New Year! Welcome to COVRPRICE‘s first TOP 10 list of 2022. Much like last week’s list (and the list before that), this week should feel VERY familiar as the effects of the SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE teaser trailer and DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS trailer return Spider-Man 2099, Sleepwalker, and now Marvel’s Illuminati to several of the spots. Comicbook.com played a factor in placing two spots this week with their articles regarding a possible STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI animated show in the works and rumors of Norman Reedus potentially taking on the Ghostrider role for the MCU. For the non-content books, Marvel’s new TIMELESS series landed two books on the list. The first is Humberto Ramos’ fantastic Miss Minutes Variant, and the other is due to Marvel’s promotional material announcing the return of Miracleman. Lastly, Marvel’s Strange Academy’s new villain, Gaslamp, is trending significantly with high market interest. Check it out and come back in a few days for our TOP BOOKS OF 2021, based on pure data. That should be a fun read.

#10 SLEEPWALKER #1 | MARVEL | 1991 | Well, back in mid 2021, we didn’t expect to ever see Sleepwalker on the Top 10. Yet, here he is, on the list for five weeks in a row. As previously noted, there have been rumors of Marvel developing a Sleepwalker project supported with the character appearing in the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” action figure line. This inclusion leads many to believe that he could first appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange film. Collectors are picking these up with the belief that where there’s smoke, there may be fire. This helped his first appearance hit a high sale of $420 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $26.

#9 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #365 | MARVEL | 1992 | Some books can’t be shaken off of the Top 10 list. And like Spidey himself, this book is sticking to the list. This first appearance of Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (via a preview of SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1), is showing no signs of slowing down. It had a high sale of $440 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $26.

#8 NEW AVENGERS #7 | MARVEL | 2005 | There are rumors that DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS will either introduce Marvel’s Illuminati or hint at their existence by introducing some of the key members (specifically Charles Xavier). Their first appearance in this issue trended with a CGC 9.8 sale of $300 and raw FMV of $31.

#7 GHOST RIDER #28 | MARVEL | 1992 | This book has been hot for a while now. However, strong rumors of Norman Reedus cast as GHOST RIDER have reignited The Midnight Sons’ first cameo appearance. Ghost Rider’s first appearance in 1972’s Marvel Spotlight issue #5 is already costly. This issue is much more affordable low-hanging fruit. It had a high sale of $199 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $26.

#6 SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Once again, this first Spider-Man 2099 ongoing series returns to the list as it continues its upward trajectory with a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw FMV of $30.

#5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #156 | MARVEL | 1972 | Rumors are swirling that Bill Murray will play the obscure Marvel character Krylar in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” This character is from a planet called K’ai in the microverse, and this is his first and only Marvel appearance. This news helped it hit a high sale of $150 for an NM raw copy, with an FMV of $60.

#4 STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI #1 | DARK HORSE | 1993 | Returning to the list this week, this issue’s rising value is due to rumors of Disney & Lucasfilm developing an animated series of the same name as this comic. It has a raw FMV of $40 and had a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8.

#3 MIRACLEMAN #1 | ECLIPSE | 1985 | Marvel’s TIMELESS #1 was immensely hot last week. However, Marvel’s teaser image of the Miracleman logo with the caption “How will Miracleman affect the future of the Marvel Universe?” sent collector’s racing online to pick up this first Alan Moore issue. Many fans compare this to the mixed-reviewed DOOMSDAY CLOCK series by DC. Regardless, buyers raced online to pick up a copy of MIRACLEMAN #1, with a raw FMV of $69 and a high sale of $300 for a 9.8.

#2 STRANGE ACADEMY #14 | MARVEL | 2021 | This issue features the first appearance of Gaslamp, a dark magician who grants wishes (with consequences). This new villain has seen significant traction over the past several weeks with a current raw FMV of $18.

#1 TIMELESS #1 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – MISS MINUTES VARIANT | MARVEL | 2021 | Aside from the big build-up to the return of Miracleman, this introduction of Miss Minutes from Disney+’s LOKI into the Marvel comic universe (via cover) made this the hottest book of the week with a current FMV of $45 raw.

