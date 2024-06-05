Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Doom, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Wolverine

While Dr. Doom still reigns supreme over last week's aftermarket, we have a ton of variance to get through! Under the radar characters like Dust and Blonde Phantom are capturing fans' attention, while classic characters like He-Man and Apocalypse appear. Hellverine finally makes his series debut, while the punk rock culture gets a win. Blood Hunt is still going strong, and another Sonic RI (retailer incentive) cover is rocking the market. Check it out on this week's Top Ten!

(Photo: CovrPrice)

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 06/03/24

1: Doom #1 – Sanford Greene – Regular | Marvel | 2024: While Doom has had numerous one-shots and limited series over the past few years, this book has gained the most traction. It landed at the perfect time, satiating fans' need for a competent and threatening villain. It also had a tribute to the late rapper MF Doom, who developed a cult following over the years, much like Dr. Doom. This issue was an instant pickup for numerous fans, and a ton more are now chasing it on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw NM at $37.

2: X-Factor #6 | Marvel | 1986: X-Men '97 was a huge hit and ended on a high note. Teasing the return of Gambit as a Horseman for Apocalypse, fans naturally made moves to secure the first appearance of the bossman. This book marks the first full appearance and cover of Apocalypse, often considered the 'first' mutant. It saw a surge in sales when X-Men: Apocalypse debuted but was quickly set aside after the film hit theaters. Now, collectors are picking it back up again! We tracked it at a high sale of $410 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current VF raw FMV at $29.

3: Sonic The Hedgehog #69 – Nathalie Fourdraine – Cover RI (1:10) | IDW | 2024: We have yet another Sonic 1:10 gracing our list. Seriously, these retailer incentive (RI) covers have been going gangbusters on the aftermarket. While Sonic may be popular, he's not the biggest commercial driver. That leads LCS to routinely under order to save money in a particularly tight economy. But, the ones who do hit that incentive are often rewarded with stunning books like this one from Nathalie Fourdraine. When they inevitably make it to the aftermarket, they tend to see a lot more love than they did on the rack. We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $19.

4: Doom #1 – Adi Granov | Marvel | 2024: While the regular edition of this book has been dominating the top of the charts, this is a stellar consolation prize for those who missed out. It lacks the color and vibrancy that the regular cover does, but this book is typical Doom. Brooding, dark, and oh so realistic. It's been steadily gaining traction and is quickly becoming the go-to variant for this title.We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $23.

5: Masters of the Universe #1 | DC | 1982: The long-awaited He-Man movie appears to be making some headway. The community recently received casting news, with Nicholas Galaitzine set to portray the Blonde Bomber on the big screen in 2025. That immediately sent fans scrambling to secure arguably the first appearance of He-Man in comics. This was the first book marketed to older kids and not directly tied to a kid's picture book featuring a toy or a small appearance in other titles. A lot still needs to happen between the recent confirmation and the big-screen appearance, but by the power of Grayskull, He-Man fans are pumped! We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $33.

6: Hellverine #1 – Joshua Cassara – Spoiler | Marvel | 2024: Wolverine #36 caught a ton of fans off guard. There was a mad scramble to secure the first appearance of Hellverine. Capitalizing on the fervor it produced, Marvel opted to follow up with a solo title. Well, fans were prepared for this one, with pre-orders steadily filling up for months. One of the big must-haves of the bunch was this spoiler variant from Joshua Cassara featuring a half-Wolverine, half-Daken (son of Wolverine) amalgamation. It's fantastic and has done a killer job of sinking its claws into the fanbase. Welcome back, Daken! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $17.

7: All Select Comics 70th Anniversary Special #1 | Marvel | 2009: While nothing is quite confirmed yet, the rumor mill is certainly churning. Recently, it's been speculated that Marvel aims to develop a Blonde Phantom TV series for Disney+ with the all too familiar Taylor Swift eyed to portray Louise Mason. There are also rumors it could be Sydney Sweeney. It's all conjecture currently, but that hasn't stopped fans from securing the most readily available copy that's not a Golden Age key that pertains to the character. Developments could come fast, so some opted to try and get ahead of the game. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM raw and a current FMV of $13.

8: New X-Men #133 | Marvel | 2002: This book marks the first appearance of Sooraya Qadir, AKA Dust, one of Marvel's earliest (if not first) traditional Muslims to feature her religious head covering, the niqab. Her powers are pretty self-explanatory (she can transform her body into a cloud of dust), but what caused fans to seek out her first appearance was a blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment. With the conclusion of X-Men '97 season one, the theory machine was booted up and immediately started working overtime. During the final episode, the fanbase caught a glimpse of a big board Forge put together for potential future teammates of the X-Men. Most recognized the likes of Colossus or Havoc, but Dust was a minor surprise. A majority of the fanbase has no idea who she was, but with the reception X-Men '97 received and the amount of new fans it's brought aboard, it's no surprise we've seen an uptick in aftermarket sales. We tracked it at a high sale of $258 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $17.

9: Blood Hunt: Red Band Edition #2 – Logan Lubera – Crime SuspenStories #16 Homage (1:25) | Marvel | 2024: Blood Hunt came out of the gate crazy hot. Fans were excited for Marvel to embrace a more major title that has been sorely lacking from their lineup. They did one better, releasing classic Golden Age horror homages as variants. Issue #2 got the same treatment, with this 1:25 also an homage, but this time featuring Wolverine! The mutant has knives attached to his hands, for Pete's sake, so obviously, he's well acquainted with blood and guts. He's the perfect mascot for the series, piquing fans' interest. We tracked it at a high sale of $203 for an NM raw with the current raw NM FMV at $172.

10: Grommets #1 – David Lapham & Moreno Dinisio (1:10) | Image | 2024: This book nailed the nostalgia of the 80's, submerging itself into the punk rock and skateboarding culture. A huge demographic lived through this time period and is still picking up books, making this a must-have title. This 1:10 variant nails the period's aesthetic, further drawing in fans. It doesn't hurt that the adaptation rumors are already spinning, causing fans to hit the aftermarket in search of a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for NM raw, with the current raw FMV at $12.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 06.04.24!!

