Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Force, Moon Knight, and The Authority

Bigfoot is hanging on to this week’s Top 10 after an announcement from Fox brought a book to the spotlight once more. In Reign II, Kaare Andrews revisits Spider-Man’s future, leading to a new critical cover appearance. Nova also takes a spot in our top ten because of another key to chase. A DC team is still the favored rumor to appear opposite Superman in his upcoming film, and Doom continues his steady popularity streak. Deadpool & Wolverine is just around the corner, and three books relate to the heroes this week. A super sneaky Moon Knight variant has been making waves in the aftermarket, and a new rumor about Captain America: Brave New World brings back an old fan-favorite cover!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 07/08/24

1: X-FORCE Vol.1 #1 | Marvel | June 1991: While anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is building towards the release date, Captain America: Brave New World has been putting out tons of news/rumors. This past week, a rumor was released about Giancarlo Esposito’s character in the film. In case you missed it, the actor was cast late, and leaked set photos of the reshoots showed Esposito in what looked like a military/mercenary outfit. Fans were trying to pinpoint who the actor could be playing but could not find an answer. That is until a known insider tweeted that it was the character George Washington “G.W.” Bridge. This character was a mercenary in a group called the Wild Pack, led by Cable. He later went on to work for S.H.I.E.L.D. Does this mean Esposito will be with the MCU for more than just this movie? Who knows. The only thing we know for certain is that the rumor caused a huge spike in interest for this cover (and all its card variants!). We tracked 26 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 269%. This number is conservative, as we have broken down the book into separate entries for each card variant. This variant had a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $12.

2: MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #0 – Alessandro Cappuccio – Secret (1 per store) | Marvel | July 2024: It seems that surprise variants have been the trend in comics for 2024. Marvel’s secret one-per-store secret variants have always been extremely popular and done well in the aftermarket. Moon Knight is no exception. The new Moon Knight series is a highly anticipated book, and this prequel has drawn many eyes to it. However, no one expected a secret variant to be released under the radar. It immediately picked up speed and value, making it one of the best-selling books in the aftermarket this past week! We tracked it at a high sale of $48 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $44.

3: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 – Rob Liefeld – Regular | Marvel | February 1991: It seems like Deadpool & Wolverine has been the talk of the MCU for the past year… and it’s true! Since this is the only film being released by Marvel this year, it has generated a ton of buzz. The rumor is that Deadpool will “reset” the MCU in a major way, paving the path for a new plan in the cinematic universe. If Deadpool really is “Marvel Jesus,” then this book will be the holy grail of his legend. Many are counting on this movie putting this book out of reach and grabbing it before the fire gets too hot! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,059 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $353.

4: WOLVERINE #88 – Direct Edition – Deluxe – $1.95 Price | Marvel | December 1994: Have you heard? Deadpool & Wolverine’s release date is right around the corner. Early ticket sales reports show that it is on a trajectory to break many records in a short couple of weeks. Fans are rushing out to pick up iconic covers of the duo, and this book is one of the best! It depicts the first meeting and fight between Deadpool & Wolverine, sporting a phenomenal cover. The $1.95 price variant has been a top pick for collectors these past few weeks! We tracked it at a high sale of $425 for CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $66.

5: DOOM #1 – Sanford Greene – Regular | Marvel | May 2024: Doom continues to trend between our Top 10 and our Runner-Ups! Doom’s popularity as a character sent this book flying on the aftermarket. However, what fueled its staying power is the subtle, almost hidden tribute to late rapper MF Doom. The text in the first pages of the issue is directly pulled from the late rapper’s lyrics. It’s been nearly two months, and this book is still trending strongly. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $38.

6: X-MEN #11 | Marvel | August 1992: Jim Lee stands tall as one of the most popular comic book artists of all time. Recently, the artist announced that he would open his commissions again after a 15-year hiatus. While the pricing may have surprised many in the community, it did shine a light back on the renowned artist. Jim Lee and Wolverine fans rushed to the aftermarket to pick up iconic pieces of his work. The prices on this book are extremely reasonable for such an iconic comic book cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $10.

7: THE AUTHORITY #1 | DC | March 1999: The Authority is still a popular fan theory in the aftermarket. Speculation is that The Authority would debut in James Gunn’s upcoming film, Superman. The Engineer has already been cast and confirmed to be in the film. In addition, more and more heroes are popping up in the film. This past week, we saw a leak of a set photo featuring Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl. With so many additional heroes making their appearance, the rumors that Superman will be facing a team of adversaries instead of a singular villain are sounding more reasonable. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $43.

8: ANNIHILATION 2099 #1 – Pete Woods – First Appearance (1:25) | Marvel | July 2024: All eyes are on the MCU as we prepare for the only MCU film of the year to debut later this month. Even though we only received one movie this year, other projects have continued to make progress. In early March, Marvel confirmed that they were still working on the Nova project. There isn’t much known about this project, and nearly all Nova keys were hot on the aftermarket at some point this past year. This week, it looks like fans are chasing the latest Nova to debut – The Last Nova. The book is also a retailer incentive, making this key much more desirable. We tracked it at a high sale of $43 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $34.

9: SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #1 – Lesley Leirix Li (1:25) | Marvel | July 2024: Many might remember the first iteration of Spider-Man: Reign. Its release divided fans; half applauded the storyline, while others questioned why certain parts were included (radioactive sperm, anyone?). It was also the first time Peter’s web-slinger was put on display in the infamous “Nude Panel” of the first issue, which was quickly recalled. This issue brings us back to this world, introducing new characters to the universe. This issue debuts Kitty Cat, Black Cat’s daughter, and Earth-70237 Miles Morales. In addition to these appearances, this book is also the first cover appearance of Kitty Cat, and it is a retailer incentive. In addition to all this issue has going on, the cover is also by an often chased cover artist, Leirix Li. We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a VF copy and a current NM raw FMV at $27.

10: PROOF #1 | Image | October 2007: A new supernatural crime series is coming to Fox, and it involves an FBI agent partnering with Bigfoot. The two go on missions to protect the world from creatures of myth. It is a fun twist on the buddy-cop stories, often described as a cross between Men in Black and The X-Files. The series comes to Fox from writers Cory Goodman and Jeremy Lott, who previously worked on projects like Priest, Underworld: Blood Wars, and Bass Reeves. The premiere issue has generated tons of buzz, landing it on the Top 10 list this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $103 for an NM+ copy and a current NM raw FMV at $63.