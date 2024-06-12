Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Superman, Doom, and Deadpool

What a week for comic book news! Deadpool's new trailer puts his book back in the top ten but also brings a well-known variant with him. Venom also released a trailer for the final movie in his trilogy, causing a villain's first appearance to gain popularity. Gambit is still the celebrated X-Men hero and has the sales to prove it, but the Hellverine's new host is not too far behind. Doom's solo series is still a top hit, scoring two spots on our top ten. A recent set photo from Captain America: Brave New World has caused a villainous key to reemerge. In other comic book news, Superman has a confirmed casting that took our number one spot. Finally, an indy book, with a mass of positive reviews, needs no rumors to make it a hot book of the week!

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 06/10/24

1: Superman Vol.35 #264 | DC | June 1973: It is a wild thought to think that James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed co-chairs of DC Studios 2 years ago. We're only one year away from the debut of Superman, set to launch DC Studios' plans for the new DC Cinematic Universe. Time flies! As the film progresses, expect the related key comic books to light up on the aftermarket. That is what happened to this book! James Gunn himself confirmed his casting of SNL actor Beck Bennett as rival Daily Planet reporter Steve Lombard. The movie has all eyes on it, and every decision Gunn makes has been scrutinized by those who are weary of past DC movies. However, it looks like this casting was a hit, and the aftermarket responded in kind. We tracked it at a high sale of $290 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current FG raw FMV at $12.

2: Captain America Vol.1 #310 | Marvel | October 1985: Captain America: Brave New World has undergone numerous changes. The latest changes were massive rewrites to the script, resulting in reshoots to redirect the film's plot. From those changes, rumors began circulating that the original villains, Serpent Society, would take a much smaller role. Some rumors even went as far as to say that the MCU would remove them entirely. However, just this past week, a leaked image of the film set showed Rosa Salazar in hot pink hair, seemingly portraying the villain Diamondback. Whether this picture is from previous filming or the reshoots is unknown, but it was enough to send her first appearance to the top of every collector's list! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for VF raw copy and a current FN raw FMV at $14.

3: Venom: The Hunted #1 | Marvel | May 1996: Fans of Sony's non-MCU Venom series were delighted to see the debut of the trailer for the latest movie. Rumored to be Tom Hardy's final appearance as Venom, the trailer to Venom: The Last Dance showcased a wealth of symbiote goodness. It also teased a storyline that spoke to fans of the comic books. In one scene of the trailer, it looks like a Xenophage is attacking Venom while battling on top of a plane. Although the creature was never named in the trailer, the appearance to its comic book counterpart is uncanny. In fact, it is so similar that fans are hitting the aftermarket for the first appearance of the Xenophage. The book has built up tons of speed on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $51 for CGC 9.4 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $17.

4: The New Mutants Vol.1 #98 – Regular | Marvel | February 1991: In case you didn't know, the summer's most anticipated film is set to debut in just one month. The road to Deadpool & Wolverine has been littered with rumors and fan theories. Many of those have caused a book to go up in price and begin trending. Sometimes, those books dropped as fast as they rose. However, this first appearance of Deadpool has been a classic since before the movie hype. That's not to say that the movie isn't hyping this book up even more, shooting it straight onto the top ten list this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,226 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $377.

5: Doom #1 – Sanford Greene – Regular | Marvel | May 2024: Doom continues to make waves in the aftermarket! The book debuted to tons of hype and had strong aftermarket sales. Those sales were amplified when fans discovered that the first lines of the book were a tribute to the late rapper MF Doom. This book continues to be a hot item and has strong trends this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $39.

6: Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #1 – Rian Gonzales (1:10) | Image | June 2024: If you haven't heard of this book, you're missing out! Gerry Dugan and Garry Brown deliver a double-length first issue of this new series. The reviews on this recent release have been overwhelmingly positive. Everything from the artwork to the storyline has been receiving high praise. The book is already taking off, but what makes this retailer incentive really pop is the striking artwork by Rian Gonzales. Gonzales has had a ton of hot variant covers, and his popularity is ever-soaring. This book is just another one to add to his highly collectible portfolio. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 or NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $22.

7: Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 | Marvel | January 2010: Move over, Dazzler; Lady Deadpool is the latest talk of the town! As we get closer to the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are eyeing all footage thoroughly. A couple of days ago, a Best Friends Day trailer was released, and Lady Deadpool was thought to have been spotted. The moment happens in the blink of an eye, right after a scene of a running Dogpool. While it isn't entirely clear, the legs of the character seem female, which was enough for fan theories to sprout. Some Taylor Swift fans still believe she is in this film and will debut as Lady Deadpool instead. However, some believe the cameo could go to Ryan Reynolds' lovely wife, Blake Lively. It could be neither of these two, but the theories are going off, and so is this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $320 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $106.

8: The Uncanny X-Men Vol.1 #266 | Marvel | August 1990: Gambit returns to the top ten! This book swings back and forth between the top ten and runner-ups. What originally started as rumors from Deadpool & Wolverine have propelled the character to new heights of popularity. Instead of being boosted by unconfirmed rumors, Gambit is a memorable character with an epic story from the latest hit series, X-Men '97. Since his storyline concluded, Gambit-related comic books have seen an increase in interest while we wait for the second season of X-Men '97. We tracked it at a high sale of $660 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $139.

9: Doom #1 – Maria Wolf (1:25) | Marvel | May 2024: Doom continues to be a popular book! The book appealed to fans of the villain but also fans of rapper MF Doom. The book had a subtle tribute to the late rapper on the first page, increasing the desirability of this book. The first page/text are direct lines from one of his tracks. This particular cover is a retailer incentive, making it a hotter collector cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $96 for an NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $63.

10: Hellverine #1 – Joshua Cassara – Spoiler | Marvel | May 2024: There weren't too many eyes on this book when it first debuted. This cover was a spoiler cover that remained hidden both from fans and retailers. The first appearance of Hellverine took about a month to show up on our top ten list, but Daken's Hellverine was only a fraction of that time. The Hellverine was a popular character when Wolverine took on the mantle. Here we are, nearly a year later, and his son now wields the flame. This book also has an additional key moment. It is also the first appearance of the Hellfire Warriors, an experimental group of rogue soldiers. Fans of the Hellverine storylines are going to enjoy the lore-building around this new age of Wolverine! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM raw copy and a current NM raw FMV at $8.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 06.04.24!!

