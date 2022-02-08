Top Cow and EP1T0ME Team Up With The Clay People for Supernatural Colossus One-Shot Preview

Top Cow and EP1T0ME are teaming up with a The Clay People to create a supernatural tale like no other in the new one-shot Colossus, and we’ve got a massive exclusive preview of the new book for you starting on the next slide. Colossus is inspired by The Clay People’s song of the same name and is brought to comic life by writer Matt Hawkins (Think Tank) and artist Christian DiBari (Magdalena). Colossus tells the story of a bi-racial teenager named Michael living in middle America, and he’s not having the easiest go of things. His Grandfather’s last wish however changes his life and brings to life a supernatural creature that will seek vengeance on anyone seeking to inflict harm on Michael.

You can read the preview book starting on the next slide, and you can head here to sign up for updates, and the first 100 signups will receive a free digital copy of The Clay People’s latest album, while the first 500 signups will receive a free digital copy of the single, Colossus. You can also pre-order the new one-shot right here!

“After Rich pitched Colossus, I listened to the song and the lyrics really spoke to me,” says Top Cow President, Matt Hawkins. “My sons are bi-racial, so the story made me think; so much so that I offered to write it myself.Intolerance, drug addiction, poverty and boredom pave a perfect storm for a revenge tale of grisly proportions!”

Dan Neet, The Clay People’s frontman, said: “I wrote the song during a dark time; I can’t believe it’s coming to life for all of our fans and others to see.”

Richard Leibowitz, EP1T0ME’s president, said “The song means different things to different people; the more we heard it, the more we envisioned a story about an underdog with new-found, out-of-control power and the ramifications that using it would bring.”

The Clay People: Colossus hits stores on March 16th, and pre-orders end on February 21st. You can read the official description below.

Diamond Order Code: DEC210075

Description: A biracial boy in the Midwest uses a supernatural gift from his grandfather to push back against two older boys who are terrorizing him. In a tale inspired by the song “Colossus” by heavy metal band THE CLAY PEOPLE, intolerance, drug addiction, poverty, and boredom collide into a perfect storm of grisly revenge!

Main Cover

Credits

Inspired By

Colossus

Aftermath

Evil Never Needs a Reason

No Prisoners

Evil Experiments

Research

Around Town

Confrontation

Threatened

Where’s That Coming From?

Troubling Discovery

Don’t Get Involved

A Strength, Not A Weakness

Little Time Left

Happy To See You

A Story To Share

A Death In The Family

From Clay

An Impressive Feat

Brought To Life

The Clay People

About The Team

Letter From The Author

QR Code