Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3 Is the Funny, Heartwarming Beacon of Hope We Need (Review)

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman has been a pretty wild ride so far. The book spins out of Tom King and Daniel Sampere’s Wonder Woman run, written by King, and focuses on Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman. Trinity starred in some back-up stories in the early issues of the run, and this book has given readers three times the Trinity goodness, as the Trinity of three different times are forced to team up to save time, as their meeting has somehow transformed the Jon Kent and Damian Wayne of three different times into corgis, who then get lost in time. So far, this book has been funny and poignant, something of a departure from King’s work, and the third issue plays into that, as the oldest Trinity is put into an impossible situation and gets hope from a most unlikely source.

The first issue took readers to Crisis on Infinite Earths, the second to the night before “A Death in the Family”, and this one goes back to what can be considered a defining Wonder Woman story — George Perez and Len Wein’s opening issues of Wonder Woman (Vol. 2), as Wonder Woman battles the machinations of Ares, this time in the form of Cerebrus. This issue is something of a comedy of errors — Trinity failing to save her mother and the Damian corgi multiple times and using her time machine to go back and try again numerous times — and King plays it for all of the laughs he can. The best part is the way that the two younger Trinitys react to their older self’s failures. Throughout the series so far, especially in the last issue, the oldest Trinity has played herself as the consummate superhero, so seeing her fail so many times is the punchline to a joke that has been building up for the last two issues.

On one of her trips back, Trinity meets her father Steve, who she’s never met before, and that’s where we find the heart of the book. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman deals with Steve Trevor’s death and its affect on his daughter at different times in her life, and Steve showing up here after one of Trinity’s many failures is a heartwarming moment. King plays it perfectly — Trinity has never met her father, so she runs and hugs him — but he also captures that uniquely young adult feeling of inferiority — she doesn’t want the first time she met her father to be when she’s failed. King keeps up the sadness as the failures mount, but another visit from Steve and a story about the grandmother who raised him, inspiring her to try again, gives her the push she needs. Now, a complaint about the series, and King’s tenure writing Wonder Woman in general, is that he keeps using men as a focus of the story instead of the women, but there’s something about this that feels right for the kind of book this is.

Belen Ortega’s art has defined who Trinity is for almost her entire existence, and this issue is honestly some of his best art. He captures the scale of Cerebrus, and is able to take a story where a corgi and Wonder Woman are killed multiple times and make it funny. His Cerebrus is both and big scary, but also just big puppy of sorts, so there’s a certain menace to him, as well as a touch of humor. A big part of that is the character acting. Ortega’s art has an exaggerated cartooniness to it, and that sells the humor in the reaction of Trinity in the moment, and the reactions of her younger selves to the story that she’s telling. It really helps King’s comedy of errors to work that much more. Ortega’s cartoon style has been key to this book’s humor, and that’s on full display in this issue.

The scenes between Trinity and Steve work very well. The first one get across Trinity’s surprise and happiness, as well as his surprise with the whole situation. The second one does a great job with Steve as a character, capturing the man that Wonder Woman fell in love with — the caring man underneath the soldier — and it really helps the scene. I will say I don’t really like his Wonder Woman; she’s much too small and seems about the same age as Trinity, which can’t be right. However, other than that, the art is great throughout.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3 is a fun comic with some cool heartwarming moments. It’s good book for younger readers, and if you enjoy King and Sampere’s Wonder Woman, you’ll like this comic. If you don’t, well, this one isn’t for you. I think this is a great book, and this issue is another great chapter.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3 is on sale now.