Two Nations Hang in the Balance in White House Robot Romance #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, Chip Zdarsky pit America against Canada and brought two robots together in an unconventional love story and wrapped it all up in a bow of sci-fie and political intrigue with White House Robot Romance. The series, which tells the unconventional love story between Chef-9 and Service-1 has thrilled readers with its action and charm and now, the story is heading into its finale with issue three out in January. Ahead of the explosive conclusion, ComicBook has an exclusive preview of White House Robot Romance #3 — and while this may be the finale, things look like they’ve gotten more intense than ever.

Issue #2 of White House Robot Romance ended with Service-1 separated from Chef-9 after being pursued and attacked by the Americans, but more than that, a little bit of reprogramming with a new mission: to take out the president and his staff. From the looks of things in this preview of issue #3, final order cutoff for which is Monday, November 17th, it looks like Service-1 is about to make that happen right before the Americans can make their own next big move.

Tensions Look Higher Than Ever in White House Robot Romance #3

Things certainly look like they’re about to get crazy in White House Robot Romance #3 — and things certainly don’t look good for the Americans in this preview — but while we don’t see Chef-9 in these pages, this is still a romance story so fans should be ready to see what they’re up to as well. After all, readers have definitely fallen for the robot pair, something Zdarsky said he hoped everyone would do when the project was first announced.

“Yes, t here’s science fiction and political intrigue here, but the heart is an old-fashioned romance,” Zdarsky said. “Getting to write the love story between Service-1 and Chef-9 and see their love come to life thanks to Rachael and Tamra has been an absolute delight. I hope everyone falls for these two the way I have!”

Get a Look at the Covers For Issue #3, Too!

Here’s how DSTLRY describes the final issue of White House Robot Romance: “Now that the Canadians have made their move, Chef-9 races to find Service-1 before it’s too late! The fate of two nations hangs in the balance in this explosive finale. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It’s the DSTLRY difference. For fans of Blade Runner, The Island, and We Stand on Guard. The issue features covers from Rachel Stott, Paulina Ganucheau, Leslie Hung, and Eliza Ivanova.

White House Robot Romance #3 goes on sale January 10th. FOC for the issue is Monday, November 17th.