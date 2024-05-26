Ultimate Spider-Man Preview Shows Norman Osborn's Death, Teases Green Goblin's Origin

Ultimate Universe #1, the prelude to Marvel's new line of Ultimate Comics, ended with a seismic shift to Earth-6160. As the Maker, the villainous Ultimate Reed Richards of Earth-1610 remade reality without Earth's mightiest heroes. Two weeks after Howard Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, trapped the Maker inside the City, his secret Council — including Captain Britain, Lords Khonshu and Ra, and the grey-skinned Hulk — saw an opportunity to seize control of the North American Union. And they took it.

The Council commandeered a Stane/Stark Industries satellite and then fired it at the company's corporate headquarters, framing a teenage Tony Stark for the terrorist attack that killed thousands. Ultimate Universe #1 confirmed that May Parker, the elderly aunt of an at-the-time powerless Peter Parker, and Emily and Norman Osborn, the parents of Oscorp heir Harry Osborn, were among the casualties.

Ultimate Spider-Man #5, written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by guest artist David Messina, will revisit these events with a flashback showing the moment that Norman Osborn — billionaire businessman and founder of Oscorp Industries — died in the blast. Harry has since suited up as the armored Green Goblin, a vigilante superhero who has joined forces with the costumed Spider-Man to expose the Maker's Council. Meanwhile, Tony is in hiding as Iron Lad of the Ultimates, his new team on a mission to restore the world before the Maker escapes his prison in the City.

The official synopsis: "THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN! How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante? And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in? All and more will be revealed!"

Below, see a sneak peek at the latest issue before it hits stands May 29 from Marvel Comics.