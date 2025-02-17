Spider-Man Is About to Get a New Sidekick (and They’re Bringing Back the Black Suit)

Future issues of Ultimate Spider-Man will see Peter Parker getting a sidekick to help him in his fight against the Sinister Six. The Ultimate Universe has pushed Spider-Man to the limit, culminating in his capture at the hands of Kraven the Hunter. Ultimate Spider-Man has already differentiated itself from other Spider-Man comics, as Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man as a married man with kids. We’ve seen new takes on the black symbiote suit, a heroic Green Goblin, and the return of Uncle Ben, but the next evolution for Ultimate Spider-Man will feature not one, but two Spider-Men fighting side-by-side for the first time.

Marvel released the solicits for its Ultimate Universe line of comics, which include Ultimate Spider-Man #17 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. We’re in Year 2 of the new Ultimate Universe and the big development coming this year is the return of the Maker, who is responsible for crafting this altered Ultimate Universe. The five ongoing titles in the new Ultimate Universe will respond to the Maker’s return in different ways. Ultimate Spider-Man finds a turf war exploding in New York as the Sinister Six go up against the two Spider-Men, Peter Parker and his son Richard.

“TURF WAR IN NEW YORK! THE SINISTER SIX VS. THE TWO SPIDER-MEN!” the solicitation for Ultimate Spider-Man #17 reads. “All is not well in New York with the Sinister Six at war with each other! Fortunately, Spider-Man’s not facing this one alone…catch Richard Parker in the BLACK SUIT!” Fans got to see Richard Parker don the black suit for the first time in Ultimate Spider-Man #13 as he filled in for his missing father. Peter and Harry Osborn are in the clutches of Kraven the Hunter, so Richard has been suiting up in the black costume so other bad guys won’t know that Spider-Man has been missing for a month.

image credit: marvel comics

Peter probably won’t be a fan of his son getting in dangerous situations, but he has the black picotech suit watching his back. The picotech is a new take on the black symbiote suit and has a built-in A.I. system that mirrors Peter’s personality (while providing the classic Spider-Man internal monologue). The black suit guides Richard and won’t allow any harm to come to him, and it appears Richard even keeps it when his father returns.

One interesting thing to note is that the Green Goblin is not mentioned in the Ultimate Spider-Man #17 solicit. Harry Osborn has been working alongside Peter to take down Wilson Fisk and his Sinister Six, but after being captured by Kraven, perhaps things don’t go so well for the Green Goblin. Also, the cover of Ultimate Spider-Man #17 by Marco Checcheto features either Harry or Norman Osborn in the reflection of a fractured Green Goblin mask that’s going up in flames. The person in the reflection looks a lot like Norman Osborn, the A.I. personality inside Harry’s Green Goblin costume.

Unfortunately, the Ultimate Spider-Man #17 cover doesn’t let us see our two Spider-Men in action. That’s something Marvel is most likely holding close to the vest since fans will surely be excited to see that visual. But the situation must be dire if Peter and Richard are fighting together. Richard will get his first taste of superhero action when he faces off against Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), who is looking to get revenge against Spider-Man for crippling her father, the original Black Cat.

Ultimate Spider-Man #17 goes on sale May 28th. Let us know your thoughts on Richard Parker being a Spider-Man, the Sinister Six, and the entire Ultimate Universe down below in the comments!