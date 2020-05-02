Venom's Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman Debut First Character From New Comics Universe

Marvel fans are well acquainted with the work of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, who have combined to create some fantastic work in Venom and Absolute Carnage. Now it seems they are teaming up once more, but this time around they aren't going to be playing around in the Marvel Comics universe. Instead, they are creating their own comics universe, tentatively called Bad Kids, though they aren't going about it in the typical fashion. Cates and Stegman are actually letting fans see the creation of the characters and universe in pseudo-real-time on YouTube and social media to help fill the void left by new comics being pushed back and delayed. They debuted the first two sketches on Stegman and Friends, which introduced a Principal named Dreadnaught, and you can check it out below.

The Principal has a human form (known as Principal Martin) and a more creature-like form. That form seems to be more demonic in nature, with horns, a tail, and chains all being part of the look. The look is pretty slick, though Stegman did say the name wasn't set in stone yet.

Stegman posted the photo with the caption "Tonight on ⁦@StegmanShow⁩ me and ⁦@Doncates⁩ created “dreadnaught” (we know, we need a new name). He’s the principal at the BAD KIDS school. And a BAD GUY. For sale! Bid on the comments below until Monday at 10 pm EST!"

You can bid on these two sketches until Monday, and the top bid gets both of them signed by Stegman and Cates.

"Bid to own these two ORIGINAL characters drawings for Ryan and i’s new thing," Cates wrote. Both pieces comes together as one. You have until Monday to bid. Top winnner gets both signed by both Ryan and Me! Bid in the comments below Ryan’s tweet below. Not this one. Bidding starts NOW!!!"

Stegman then revealed that there are more episodes coming, which will reveal new characters and parts of the world.

"We hope to do a bunch of these episodes, creating a new story right in front of your eyes. See how the process of creativity in comics works. It can’t REPLACE comics in these times, but it can be a testament to the magic of comics and stories. We hope," Stegman wrote.

"The tentative title of this new universe is “BAD KIDS”. Could be a placeholder. All of it is malleable at this point," Stegman wrote. "It’s the seed of an idea. We don’t have much figured out other than an initial concept. That’s the fun of it. This is building a story from the ground up!"

You can check out the first episode in the video above, and let us know what you think of Dreadnaught and the Bad Kids universe in the comments! You can also always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

