Marvel Rivals Reveals New Look at Blade

Since launching last year, Marvel Rivals has added a plethora of characters spanning the Marvel Universe. There are still a lot of big name heroes that NetEase has yet to pull into the game, but Blade might be one of the most notable absences. For months now, there have been a lot of teases about the vampire hunter eventually making his way to the game, and we may have just gotten the biggest hint yet. Today, NetEase released a new Art Vision video diving into the effort that goes into the character designs. In a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment, concept art for Blade appears on screen.

The concept art looks pretty close to most modern interpretations of the character. The vampire hunter is rocking his trademark shades and a black jacket with red highlights. Blade has used a lot of weapons in his war on the vampires, and one drawing features the character sporting a pair of swords. His vest also seems to have some kind of weapons showcased, possibly stakes or some other type of sharp object for ending the undead. The concept art can be found in the video at the 1:59 mark, but the image can also be found below.

is this what the vampire hunter will look like in marvel rivals?

As of this writing, NetEase has not confirmed which characters will appear in Marvel Rivals Season 3. Ultron is the second playable character that will be released in the current season, but the next one remains a big mystery. Since this is an official NetEase video, it’s possible Blade was included as a way of laying groundwork for the big reveal, but there’s no way of knowing for certain. Either way, this should get a lot of fans excited, especially given the character’s popularity among both hardcore and casual Marvel fans.

While Blade has not appeared in the game yet, an appearance by the character has long seemed inevitable. Moon Knight’s Hero Story in Marvel Rivals saw the hero enlisted by Khonshu to stop Dr. Doom from raising an army of vampires. When Moon Knight questions why the Egyptian god didn’t seek out Blade instead, Khonshu replies that “he is currently unavailable.” That seemed to hint that Blade would be available at some point, and the fact that Dracula himself debuted in Season 1 only solidified that theory.

Outside of a return for Wesley Snipes’ take on the character last summer, Blade fans haven’t had a whole lot to celebrate in recent years. Of course, a Marvel Rivals skin based on Blade’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine would seem like a logical option on top of the design revealed today. The game has already featured multiple MCU inspired designs, including one based on Wolverine’s look in the 2024 film. For now, Blade fans will have to remain patient to see how this all plays out.

