We’re Halfway to Halloween So You Should Really Check Out the Ghostbusters Comics

Although Halloween is still a few months away, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to indulge in some ghoulishly spooky fun. And what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with a good ghost story? Fortunately, for those looking for a pre-Halloween dive into the occult, Dark Horse Comics’ upcoming Ghostbusters: Dead Man’s Chest —set to debut later this year— not only continues the story introduced in Ghostbusters: Back in Town, but also adds a compelling historical twist to the cult classic. The new installment promises to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers alike, while further cementing the franchise’s strong presence in the comic book world.

David Booher and Aviv Or’s four-part miniseries picks up shortly after the events of Back in Town, following the newly assembled Spengler family-based Ghostbusters squad as they reboot the original team’s ghost-catching operations. Now running the business out of the beloved Firehouse headquarters where it all began, the Spenglers are riding high after their victory over Gozer the Gozerian. However, just as they start settling into their new life, things take a turn for the worse when the sudden appearance of Captain Kidd’s ghost sends a shiver through the Big Apple.

The Ghostbusters Comic Universe Provides a Perfect Extension to the Film Franchise

While the Ghostbusters franchise is widely recognized for its films, its comic book presence is arguably the most extensive. Since 1988, the Ghostbusters comic series has generated over twenty titles, encompassing retellings of the original movies and even crossovers with properties like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Among the various publishers who have released Ghostbusters comics, including Marvel Comics and Tokyopop, IDW Publishing has arguably contributed the most to expanding the Ghostbusters universe and enriching its lore. Indeed, their publications have been instrumental in maintaining the franchise’s vitality and relevance during the significant intervals between movie releases.

In 2024, Dark Horse Comics obtained the rights from IDW to publish all future Ghostbusters comic titles. It is their efforts that have resulted in the Back in Town and the upcoming Dead Man’s Chest series. However, while the name is the same, Dark Horse’s iteration of the franchise is different. Whereas IDW largely focused on expanding the narrative of the first two movies – Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) – the Dark Horse effort has been focused, so far, on expanding the story and lore of the most recent two movies, namely Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024).

While the first two films told the story of the original Ghostbusters – Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore – the last two centered on Spengler’s daughter and grandchildren as they attempt to continue the Ghostbusters’ mission of saving the world from paranormal beings with malicious intent. IDW’s treatment of the story was widely regarded by the fan base as a prime example of how comics can enrich the movies by filling in gaps, stretching boundaries, and boldly taking the story in new directions.

Dark Horse’s New Ghostbusters Series Sails the Franchise into Uncharted Territory

Undoubtedly, Dark Horse aims to match, if not surpass, IDW’s success with the Ghostbusters comic franchise but by focusing on the timeline most ripe for exploration. Indeed, there isn’t much that Dark Horse can achieve in adapting the original films, given that IDW has already done a commendable job with them. However, while the Back in Town series focuses on the period between Afterlife and Frozen Empire, Dead Man’s Chest takes place after the events of Frozen Empire. In other words, the new Dark Horse series will create brand-new content for the franchise.

For instance, one of the most compelling aspects of the Ghostbusters franchise has always been its creative villains and ghosts. While many of these characters have been purely fictional, Dead Man’s Chest introduces an intriguing new twist: the villain, Captain William Kidd, is a real historical figure with a story that befits his ghost wanting some payback. Even more interesting, Kidd was once a resident of New York City. As series writer David Booher revealed in an interview with GhostbustersNews.com, the fact that Kidd had ties to New York gave him extra motivation to find a way to weave him into the story. For fans, there’s nothing more satisfying than fresh material like this that enhances the lore, deepens the story and revitalizes the plot

Ghostbusters: Dead Man’s Chest #1 is set to debut on May 21, 2025, from Dark Horse Comics.