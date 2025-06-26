White Vision Reunites With a Deceased Family Member (But Can It Happen in the MCU?)

Vision has suffered terrible losses, both in the comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the MCU had to watch Thanos kill Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, and even when Vision was brought back in WandaVision, there wound up being two different versions of the Android Avenger. In the comics, Vision lost his wife Virginia and their son Vin. However, with the losses piling up, Vision never stops being a hero. A recent transformation has left Vision changed, perhaps for good. But he has Scarlet Witch by his side, and together they’ll get to the bottom of Grim Reaper’s evil plot. The only problem is a loved one’s unexpected revival. WARNING: Spoilers for The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #2 below.

The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #2 is by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Ruth Redmond, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It picks up after Scarlet Witch used her powers to save Vision’s life, leaving Vision in a very unstable state. Scarlet Witch takes Vision to the Clutch Dimension to allow Vision to blow off some steam, where we learn that Vision’s emotions are dialed up to 100, along with his powers. Together, they decide to work together to investiage Grim Reaper and his Death’s Doors, mysterious portals that are luring people to their deaths at the hands of lost loved ones on the other side.

When they arrive at a Death’s Door in Washington, DC, a person calling himself a Death’s Doorman is charging entry. Vision almost lets his rage get the better of him, but Scarlet Witch stops Vision before he can harm the Death’s Doorman. Although they don’t know what waits for them on the other side of the door, Vision and Scarlet Witch walk through, only to find an unexpected loved one.

Vision Reunites With His Dead Son, Vin Vision

What Vision and Scarlet Witch find on the other side of the Death’s Door is the Graverealm, home of the Grim Reaper. Vision and Scarlet Witch have a long history with the villain, who is the brother of Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. Scarlet Witch says she can’t sense the Earthly plane, while Vision’s sensors indicate they’re beyond it. He says the Graverealm is reading as the size of a small galaxy. A few faceless beings are standing still inside its halls, but one voice speaks out to our heroes in the same vocal signature as the original Vision, and it happens to be his dead son, Vin Vision.

Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta’s Vision series from 2015-2016 introduced readers to Vision’s family: his wife Virginia, and their twin kids, Vin and Viv. Tragedy quickly struck the happy family after an attack from the Grim Reaper. Virginia, while trying to save her kids, beat Grim Reaper to death and buried him in their backyard. Later, Vin was accidentally killed by Vision’s “brother,” Victor Mancha, who was spying on the family for the Avengers. Virginia would also later commit suicide to atone for her several sins.

As far as the MCU is concerned, when Wanda Maximoff closed the hex she had on the town of Westview in WandaVision, it erased Vision and their children, Billy and Tommy. However, we’ve seen Billy return as the Young Avenger Wiccan in Agatha All Along, and WandaVision‘s White Vision is headlining another spinoff. White Vision was created from the remains of the original Vision, but when he clashed with Hex Vision, he left for parts unknown to find himself.

Vision has only had Viv and their pet dog, Sparky, but now Vision is blindsided by Vin’s “return.” We put that word in quotation marks because we’re skeptical this is actually Vin. This could all be a ploy by Grim Reaper to attack Vision at an emotional core by showing him his deceased son. But with this being comics, it was only a matter of time before Vin returned. Whether or not he remains alive following the conclusion of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch is an entirely different question.