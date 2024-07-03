Wonder Man Star Teases Major Marvel Villain Role

One of Wonder Man‘s big stars is teasing a role as one of Marvel’s major villains. Demetrius Grosse says fans should keep their eyes peeled for Eric Williams and The Grim Reaper in the Disney+ series. During an interview for Sound of Hope, the actor told ComicBookMovie that Simon Williams is going to have some interesting interactions with his brother. In the comics, Wonder Man tangles with The Grim Reaper quite a bit. Their brotherly bond is something that is explored on the page a lot as well. (Vision fans should be extra interested in this series as well as The Grim Reaper has some ties to the Tom King storyline and some 90s favorites too. In fact, a reference to the villain made its way into one of the intro sequences for WandaVision.)

So, clearly, Marvel Studios is teasing something really unique with Wonder Man. For Groose, that means some uncomfortable conversations with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II coming our way during the show. Check out what else the actor had to say about The Grim Reaper’s big MCU entrance and the standoff with Simon Williams right here.

The Grim Reaper is coming to the MCU.

“Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man,” the actor teases in the video above. “This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so.”

Wonder Man Teases Something Completely New

Wonder Man is poised to be “extremely different.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about Wonder Man last week. He stopped by the Official Marvel Podcast to tease a lot of the upcoming slate. The MCU’s head man said that Wonder Man would be unlike anything the studio has produced before. Feige also discussed how they had to keep taking risks when it came to new shows and movies. The desire to innovate has led them down some of their most interesting roads. WandaVision itself was a massive experiment. Deadpool & Wolverine is a massive tease at what the future of some beloved characters from the past will look like in the new MCU. X-Men ’97 downright sounded like a bad idea on-paper. So, that roll of the dice can be really interesting. Wonder Man is being billed as a Hollywood satire, so we have to start there.

“Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t,” Feige mused. “When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.”

