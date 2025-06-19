Marvel Reveals the Fallout of Scarlet Witch’s Major Transformation to Vision (Exclusive)

Scarlet Witch‘s efforts to save Vision‘s life have left the Android Avenger in a precarious situation. Marvel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Scarlet Witch and Vision’s wedding by putting the two Avengers teammates together in a limited series. They’ve always been linked together, and the series opens with a mystery of Death’s Doors opening up across the globe. Of course, Vision and Scarlet Witch investigate these doors, and the villainous Grim Reaper is the person behind them. He mortally wounds Vision, but when Scarlet Witch saves his life, it results in a startling transformation for Vision that is still playing out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #2 by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Ruth Redmond, and VC’s Travis Lanham. We’re back at Vision’s house in Arlington, Virginia. Vision was near death when Scarlet Witch found him, so she used chaos magic to revive him. It obviously worked, but Vision is now powerfully unhinged and is porcelain-skinned. Vision demands to know what Wanda Maximoff did to him, but it’s her job to calm him down and get Vision somewhere safe to release all the energy he’s built up.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Scarlet Witch wrenches Vision away from the mortal plane, taking him on a tour of different realms. She’s looking for a safe place where Vision’s rage won’t harm anyone. That place is the Clutch Dimension, the inverse of a realm of pure concussive force. The preview of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #2 ends before we can see the outcome of this tour through dimensions and realms, but we can predict that a huge explosion will be on the other side.

The change to Vision brings him more in line with his counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first series on Disney+, featured two different versions of Vision: the one created by Wanda Maximoff inside her Westview hex, and the original Vision that was repaired following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. S.W.O.R.D. rebuilt Vision to be used as a weapon, and his final form was white, calling back to the White Vision era in the comics.

Hex Vision was able to upload his memories into White Vision, causing the latter to flee to find himself. That story will presumably continue in another Disney+ series, rumored to be titled Vision Quest.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“Vision and Wanda deal with the explosive fallout of a spell gone wrong,” the description of The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #2 reads. “Will the latest fiasco draw them closer together or further apart? And what will they find on the other side of the Grim Reaper’s mysterious black doors?”

The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #2 goes on sale Wednesday, June 25th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!