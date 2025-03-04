Doomsday Concept Art May Have Revealed a Vision TV Show Cameo

Recently leaked concept art for the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation, revealing potential details that Marvel Studios had hoped to keep under wraps until the film’s 2026 release. The images, created by Marvel Studios’ concept artist Mushk Rizni, showcase various character groupings and scenarios that could play out in the upcoming team-up event. Much attention has been directed toward the appearance of Doctor Doom and the Young Avengers, but one particular image suggests connections that extend beyond the scope of Doomsday itself. Among the most intriguing revelations is a piece that might be teasing an unexpected cameo for the upcoming Vision Disney+ series. Fan caution is recommended when exploring these leaks, as they contain potential spoilers not just for Avengers: Doomsday, but possibly for several upcoming Marvel projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for Avengers: Doomsday and the Vision TV show

The concept art in question depicts White Vision and Star-Lord apparently hanging out together on a couch, presenting them with a level of familiarity that suggests they’ve developed a significant rapport. This casual dynamic between the characters is particularly noteworthy given their current status in the MCU. White Vision (Paul Bettany) was last seen in the finale of WandaVision, flying away from Westview after having the original Vision’s memories restored to him, though without the emotional connections to those experiences. His whereabouts and activities since that moment remain unknown to audiences.

Meanwhile, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) concluded his intergalactic journey in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by choosing to return to Earth to reconnect with his grandfather after the team disbanded. The film’s post-credits scene included the message “The Legendary Star-Lord will return,” confirming Marvel’s intention to bring the character back in some capacity. This visual pairing of characters with seemingly disconnected storylines raises major questions about how their paths might intersect prior to the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Star-Lord’s Potential Role in Marvel Studios’ Vision Series

Leaked Avengers: Doomsday concept art by Mushk Rizni

The upcoming Vision series, scheduled for a 2026 Disney+ release, has been confirmed to “pick up after the events of WandaVision“ according to producer Mary Livanos. With Terry Matalas serving as executive producer and head writer, the show promises to explore White Vision’s journey of self-discovery following his departure from Westview. While several cast members have been announced, including Bettany reprising his role as Vision and James Spader returning as Ultron, Marvel Studios has not officially acknowledged Star-Lord’s presence in the series.

However, the concept art suggesting a comfortable dynamic between Vision and Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday provides evidence that their relationship could be established prior to that film. Given that both characters were last seen in situations that would naturally lead to introspective journeys — Vision discovering who he is without Wanda, and Quill reconnecting with his terrestrial roots — their paths crossing in a meaningful way makes narrative sense.

The timing of Marvel’s release schedule supports this theory as well. The Vision series is set to premiere in 2026, the same year Avengers: Doomsday reaches theaters. This proximity in release dates suggests that the series could directly set up elements of the film, including relationships between key characters. If White Vision and Star-Lord share meaningful screen time in Doomsday, introducing their connection in the Vision series would provide necessary context for their dynamic, and the Vision series is the perfect place for them to meet.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The concept art’s revelation also aligns with Marvel’s established pattern of using Disney+ series to introduce or develop character dynamics that later pay off in theatrical releases. WandaVision set up elements of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier prepared audiences for Sam Wilson’s evolution into Captain America before Captain America: Brave New World. The Vision series featuring Star-Lord would continue this interconnected storytelling approach.

This remains speculation until officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. Still, the concept art is intriguing, to say the least. Would you like for Star-Lord to appear in the Vision series? How do you think these two characters could interact with each other? Let us know in the comments!