Marvel's Wonder Man Episode Count Revealed

An episode count has been revealed for Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man streaming series. While Disney and Marvel Studios are cutting back on the number of streaming projects set for Disney+ and the big screen, it doesn't mean Marvel fans shouldn't expect new TV shows and movies to debut in the coming months and years. Later this year is the release of Agatha All Along, and in 2025 we have Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. Further down the line is Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and now we have a report stating how many episodes the series will consist of.

In the announcement of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starring in and executive producing Netflix's adaptation of Man on Fire, Deadline reports Wonder Man will be a 10-episode series on Disney+. Marvel streaming shows have typically stuck to either having six or nine episodes, but if the report is true, Wonder Man will keep an even number with 10 episodes. Filming on Wonder Man resumed after the end of the writers' and actors' strikes.

Marvel Spotlight banner to include Wonder Man

Marvel's Wonder Man Disney+ series will reportedly fall under the studio's new Marvel Spotlight banner. The existence of Marvel Spotlight was first revealed during the opening marketing for Echo, another Disney+ series starring Alaqua Cox's character from Hawkeye. Projects falling under this banner won't tie as closely to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing its creators more storytelling possibilities without having to worry about setting up future MCU series or movies.

"Wonder Man will be under the new Marvel Spotlight series banner, which are shows that are standalone series and not part of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe," a report from Deadline reads. This doesn't mean that Wonder Man won't have appearances from characters in the comics. Fans just don't need to be as well-versed in all MCU topics and keep up with each project to know what's going on in a Marvel Spotlight project.

What is Wonder Man about?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Candyman) is set to star as Simon Williams in Wonder Man. He has ionic superpowers and is a stuntman/actor in his civilian life when he's not a member of the Avengers. Wonder Man also stars Demetrius Grosse as Grim Reaper, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Lauren Glazier in a currently unknown role. Andrew Guest serves as showrunner, and Destin Daniel Cretton will remain on the series as an executive producer while directing the first two episodes.