X-Men: Wolverine Gets Magneto Drunk in New Preview

Wolverine is back in action in Wolverine #3 from writer Ben Percy and artist Adam Kubert. The new Wolverine series has seen Wolverine taking on a mission that falls outside the X-Men and X-Force's jurisdiction. He's up against the Flower Cartel, a drug-dealing organization that's been stealing Krakoan medicine and selling it on the black market. He's allied with a CIA agent to deal with the cartel, but they have the Pale Girl, a psychic, on their side. The Pal Girl who uses her powers to turn allies into enemies. Now Logan may end up killing a CIA agent instead of stopping the Flower Cartel.

That may be how we get the scene presented in this preview. Wolverine drinks Magneto under the table then swipes the master of magnetism's helmet, which blocks psychic powers. Take a look for yourself below.

Wolverine #3 goes on sale on July 22nd.

Wolverine #3

FEB200881

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

WOLVERINE DIGS IN!

The Flower Cartel and the Pale Girl seem to be one step ahead of Wolverine, but he has a plan. It's a risky gamble that will take him into the heart of a larger criminal conspiracy even as it puts many mutant lives at risk.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jul 22, 2020

SRP: $3.99