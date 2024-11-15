Deadpool and Wolverine Are Together Again on the Deadliest X-Men Team Ever Assembled

The Deadpool & Wolverine duo are reunited once again, except this time they’re striking out together on a deadly X-Men team. If fans couldn’t get enough of the Merc With a Mouth and Logan in the third Deadpool movie, then the comics should help scratch that itch. Not only is Marvel releasing a Deadpool/Wolverine ongoing series, but they will also be a part of the newly-launching Weapon X-Men series by writer Joe Casey and artist ChrisCross. In the vein of previous X-Force teams, Weapon X-Men is a strike force consisting of battle-hardened mutants including Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber, and Thunderbird.

Weapon X-Men is one of the many tie-ins to “One World Under Doom,” a publishing initiative that sees Doctor Doom use his new role as Sorcerer Supreme to take control of the Marvel Universe. Doom will be the first target for Weapon X-Men, but Marvel teases that an all-new threat will also be introduced. Who that is remains a mystery for now.

“When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big… but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could’ve dreamed of,” Casey shared. “If you’re a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe — like I am — you don’t want to miss out. Weapon X-Men is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time!”

A description of Weapon X-Men reads, “WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD! Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is…no mercy allowed! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn’t even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!”

Image credit: marvel comics

Weapon X-Men reminds us a lot of X-Force

The basic idea behind Weapon X-Men is very similar to X-Force: a black ops X-Men team that does all the dirty missions the X-Men simply can’t take on. Cyclops tasked Wolverine with putting together the first X-Force hit squad, but there have been several iterations and members since then. Cable even formed the first official X-Force team after taking over leadership of the New Mutants.

Wolverine, Deadpool, and Cable have all been members of X-Force, and Thunderbird’s brother Warpath has also been a key figure as well. Thunderbird was one of the members of Giant-Size X-Men #1, which introduced a diverse new team of X-Men including Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, and Nightcrawler. Unfortunately, Thunderbird died during one of their first missions. He was recently resurrected during the X-Men’s Krakoan Era.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

There is a lot of history between Wolverine and Deadpool, as well as Deadpool and Cable. The trio are the main attractions of Weapon X-Men, but it’s good to see underutilized X-Men like Chamber and Thunderbird getting their time in the spotlight.

Weapon X-Men #1 goes on sale February 19, 2025.