X-23: Deadly Regenesis Revisits Wolverine's Past on the X-Men and X-Force

Marvel is revisiting Laura Kinney's past as X-23 during a new limited series taking place during her time as a member of the X-Men and X-Force. X-23: Deadly Regenesis was one of a number of X-Men announcements made by Marvel earlier this month during New York Comic Con, which also included Rogue & Gambit and Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain. The five-issue limited series comes from writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar, and goes back in time to Laura at a crossroads during her X-Men journey. She may be a Wolverine now, but Laura began her Marvel journey under the familiar codename X-23.

X-23: Deadly Regenesis takes place during the X-Men's Utopia era, where X-23 is targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel supervillain and all-new foe with a personal vendetta against Laura. Marvel teases this mysterious villain has the potential to be Laura's new archnemesis.

"I've been a fan of X-23 from her first appearance in X-Men: Evolution twenty years ago. The fact that I get to play in the X-Men sandbox is its own reward, but having the opportunity to explore a character as complex and nuanced as Laura is a dream," Schultz said. "Edgar Salazar, Mark Basso, and Drew Baumgartner have been fantastic to work with, and I really hope the fans enjoy this take on her."

"Working on X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS has been a fun ride! There's lots of action, but I also enjoyed going deeper into Laura Kinney's personality and seeing what makes her who she is," Salazar added. "I enjoyed teaming up with Erica Schultz. She really knows how to make a great story, with clever Ideas delivered in every script in a clear way, which is great for me as an artist."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Is Laura Kinney X-23 or Wolverine?

Laura Kinney has transitioned back and forth as both X-23 and Wolverine, with her most recent appearances during the X-Men's Krakoa era firmly establishing her as Wolverine alongside her father, Logan, who she is cloned after. Logan even confirmed Laura Kinney's status as a Wolverine. X-23: Deadly Regenesis is a play on "Deadly Genesis" from 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1, the story that introduced the "All-New, All-Different X-Men" to the world.

After spending time as a member of the first democratically elected X-Men, Laura currently appears (as Wolverine) in X-Terminators. So while X-23: Deadly Regenesis goes back in time to a pivotal point in Laura's history, in the present day she is Wolverine.

X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1 goes on sale March 8, 2023. The solicitation is below, along with the main cover by Kalman Andrasofszky as well as a variant cover by one X-23's most definitive artists, Mike Choi.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)