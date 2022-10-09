X-Men: Marvel Announces X-23 Series and More

On Sunday at New York Comic Con, Marvel announced several new series featuring X-Men characters, including Wolverine's clone, X-23. X-23: Deadly Regenesis is a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz, with art by Edgar Salazar, and on sale in March 2023. Marvel revealed no further details about the title. It's immediately interesting to note that it is "X-23" when Laura Kinney has claimed the Wolverine name (with Logan's blessing) for some time. The title is a play on which plays on "Deadly Genesis" from 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1, the story that introduced the "All-New, All-Different X-Men" to the world. That's perhaps a hint that Deadly Regenesis is a flashback story. One possibility is that it will dig into Laura's origin, following up on (and perhaps altering) the stories told in previous miniseries X-23: Innocence Lost and X-23: Target X. After spending time as a member of the first democratically elected X-Men, Laura currently appears (as Wolverine) in X-Terminators.

There's a renewed interest in X-23's future in the Marvel Universe, both in comics and live-action, given the news that Hugh Jackman will reprise the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, despite the character's death in the film Logan. In that film, Dafne Keen played X-23. The actress (who has kept in touch with Jackman) revealed previously that 20th Century Fox had plans for an X-23 spinoff before Disney purchased the studio and shelved its X-Men projects. Whether it has plans for Laura Kinney remains unknown.

Additional announcements focusing on other X-Men characters included Rogue & Gambit, a limited series written by Stephanie Phillips, with art by Carlos Gomez. The first issue goes on sale in March 2023. A previous Rogue and Gambit miniseries, written by Kelly Thompson, preceded the fan-favorite couple's surprise wedding in X-Men Gold in 2018. That wedding led into the Mr. and Mrs. X series (also by Thompson), following them on their honeymoon and further adventures. With Gambit's recent death, there questions lingering around this title.

Finally, Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain is written by Tini Howard, with pencils by Vasco Georgiev, and covers by Erica D'Urso. Launching in February 2023, the story sees Howard continuing Betsy Braddock's adventures as Captain Britain after the events of Knights of X.

The announcements came during the Women of Marvel panel on the final day of New York Comic Con. It featured writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché, Marvel's Digital Media Executive Director and co-host of Women of Marvel Podcast Ellie Pyle, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, Women of Marvel podcast co-host Judy Stephens, and writers Eve L. Ewing, Stephanie Phillips, and Erica Schultz.

Also at New York Comic Con, Marvel revealed a new X-Men team debuting in a series led by Lucas Bishop. All of these new X-Men titles are debuting in February or March 2023.