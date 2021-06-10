Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team In New Trailer

✖

Marvel has released the trailer for X-Men #1, which you can watch below! A new X-Men team is making their debut in comic crossover event "Hellfire Gala" this summer, but Marvel Comics is already hyping the new team's adventures in their own book! The trailer teases the new series premise, which sees Cyclops and Marvel Girl (Jean Grey) forming a new team of X-Men at a complicated moment for mutantkind. Thanks to Jonathan Hickman's House of X reboot, mutants have their own nation, Krakoa, and have largely left humanity behind. However, for Scott Summers and Jean Grey, it's not so easy to abandoned their heroic roots of defending the world - even when it fears and hates their kind!

Watch the trailer for Marvel's X-Men #1 below, and get details on the series in official press release from Marvel Comics:

THE NEW X-MEN STAND FEARLESS AGAINST INCREDIBLE ENEMIES IN THE X-MEN #1 TRAILER! Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-MEN #1 hits stands on July 7th! New York, NY— June 10, 2021 — Mutantkind has chosen its new champions! Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Polaris, Sunfire, Rogue, Synch, and Wolverine will serve as the first X-Men team since Jonathan Hickman transformed the franchise in House of X and Powers of X. The super hero squad’s fearless adventures will be told in the pages of X-MEN, the new flagship X-title debuting on July 7th. Brought to you by a team of X-Men all-stars—writer Gerry Duggan, artist Pepe Larraz, and colorist Marte Gracia—the series will continue to evolve mutant storytelling with high-stakes heroics, deadly new threats, and fascinating new developments for mutantkind. Once again protecting a world that has hated and feared them their whole life, original X-Men Cyclops and Marvel Girl have rejected the notion that mutantkind is only out for itself and brought back the world’s premier team of mutant super heroes. Things might be complicated between the new mutant homeland of Krakoa and the rest of the Marvel Universe, but to the X-Men, things are simple—you do what’s right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. See this new team battle to protect all people of their home planet in the new X-MEN #1 TRAILER, featuring never-before-seen artwork from the debut issue! “It's my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July,” Duggan said. “Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capitol of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July.”

Be there for the start of a new mutant era when X-MEN #1 hits stand on July 7th!