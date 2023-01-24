X-Force Recruits Wolverine and Colossus to the X-Men Team

The CIA-inspired X-Men series X-Force is adding two new recruits this spring. Writer Benjamin Percy has penned X-Force since Marvel relaunched the X-Men line under Jonathan Hickman, and he's definitely put this deep-cover squad through the wringer. Some of the stalwarts in X-Force since the beginning have been Wolverine (Logan) and Beast, but their relationship has taken a turn for the worst recently, with Beast killing Wolverine and messing with his resurrection to turn him into a loyal killing machine. Another change is coming to X-Force in April, as Logan's clone Laura Kinney and Colossus are officially added to the series.

Marvel released its April 2023 solicitations, which include X-Force #39. Along with being featured on the covers, the solicitation for the issue states it's a "new era" for X-Force as Colossus and Wolverine join the team. Colossus has played an important part in X-Force already, and Wolverine just met an older version of herself from The Vault in the pages of X-Men.

Benjamin Percy Talks Wolverine and Colossus Joining X-Force

CBR asked X-Force writer Benjamin Percy about bringing Wolverine and Colossus into the book. "I can't say too much because: spoilers," he answered. "But X-Force needs a Wolverine, and if Logan is walking away, they desperately need someone to take his place. The thing is, Laura isn't interested. The Chronicler and Mikhail are about to become a huge problem for Krakoa, and Colossus is caught up in the middle of this design."

He also spoke about the evil turn Beast has taken in X-Force.

"This was always the plan. In my pitch, I refer to Beast and Wolverine as the head and the fist of X-Force -- the head of intelligence and the head of field ops," Percy said. "I also made mention of Heat and wanting to eventually put these two characters on a collision course that would feel somewhat equivalent to Pacino and De Niro. They respect each other, but they cannot abide by each other because their codes are so different. Eventually, one will have to take the other down."

He added, "If you look at Issue #1 of X-Force, the very first scene after the cold open is about Wolverine and Beast. This is during the honeymoon phase of Krakoa. Beast is out harvesting plants and marveling at the biological wonders available to them. But his fascination blinds him to risk, and he is almost killed by a monstrosity the island has born. Wolverine saves Hank at the last second. Just as Logan is about to take the monster out, Beast pleads with him to 'let it be.' You can see, in this moment, the glimmer in both their eyes. Wolverine doesn't trust this place, and of course, he's going to walk away from it eventually. And Beast…well, he's all in."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)