X-Men: Marvel Reveals Major Change To Sentinels

Marvel's X-Men books are headed into a new era, with the "From the Ashes" relaunch taking the mutants out of Krakoa and into a slew of new conflicts. As that new status quo begins to take shape, it will apparently also lead to a new evolution of the X-Men's machine antagonists, the Sentinels. On Thursday, Marvel announced Sentinels, a new five-issue miniseries written by Red Goblin's Alex Paknadel with art by Spider-Punk's Justin Mason. Sentinels will revolve around a squad of soldiers who are "scarred from Earth-shattering super hero conflicts and upgraded with nanotechnology," which they use to apprehend deadly mutants. Mason will draw the main cover for Sentinels #1, while variant covers will be provided by Nick Bradshaw, Jeremy Wilson, and Chris Campana.

"As an X-fan going back to my first set of teeth, I couldn't be prouder or more excited to share SENTINELS with the fans," Paknadel shared in a statement. "This book is about flawed human beings doing a dirty job for a dirty cause, and Justin Mason and I are determined to make you care about each and every one of them. Whatever your expectations are going in, I promise this book will surprise you."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is Sentinels About?

While the X-Men regroup in the wake of Krakoa's fall, the government revives their infamous Sentinel program under the guidance of Lawrence Trask. A mutant himself, Lawrence is cursed with visions of an apocalyptic species war and knows exactly which evil mutants will ignite it. On the surface, his new line of Sentinels appear to be technology-enhanced superhumans, but the truth behind their creation is darker than you can imagine. As Graymalkin Prison becomes home to the villains they capture, the pieces fall into place for the birth of a major new enemy that will define the first year of the X-Men's From the Ashes era.

Who are the new Sentinels? The original Sentinel Program was human supremacy and fear coded into circuitry. But now their legacy falls into the hands of mutantkind! Powered by cutting-edge nanotech, this new generation of Sentinels protects a fragile peace between mutants and humans. But when being a Sentinel is your job—your life—is it possible to stay human? Meet Sawtooth, Lockstep, Drumfire, and Voivod, a brand-new team of heroes that will take on the most heinous mutants! Their first mission: capture Omega Red!

Sentinels #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 9th.