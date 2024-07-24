X-Men: Marvel Reveals the Members of a New Villainous Quiet Council

A new Quiet Council has risen from the ashes of Krakoa to oppose the X-Men. Marvel is going all-out for its relaunch of the X-Men line, with several ensemble titles, ongoing series, and miniseries putting a spotlight on the Children of the Atom. One of those titles is NYX, bringing back the name from the original 2000s groundbreaking original series. NYX is where readers can follow Ms. Marvel’s X-Men adventures, and its first issue opens with the introduction of a new villain named The Krakoan. This mystery character isn’t working alone, however, as he’s shown with an evil iteration of Krakoa’s Quiet Council.

NYX #1 comes from the creative team of Jackon Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Francesco Mortarino, Raúl Angulo, and VC’s Joe Sabino. We meet the comic’s cast of Ms. Marvel, Sophie Cuckoo, Prodigy, Wolverine (X-23 / Laura Kinney), and Anole. With Krakoa gone, several young mutants have relocated to New York City. However, as with most things concerning mutants, not all humans welcome them with open arms. Ms. Marvel investigates an anti-mutant group called the Truthseekers, who appear to be framing terrorist attacks on mutants. It’s here that she confronts The Krakoan, who is dressed up in a Magneto-esque costume complete with a Cerebro-looking device hiding his identity.

After getting away, NYX #1 closes with The Krakoan meeting with the Quiet Council at the top of a high-rise building. After taking off the helmet, The Krakoan sits down and raises a toast to the other members of the Quiet Council, where the big reveal is made. Emma’s Frost former students, Hellion and Empath, have joined with Sophie’s sisters in the Stepford Cuckoos to form their own Quiet Council.

Who are the X-Men’s new Quiet Council?

Julian Keller is Hellion, who has the mutant ability of telekinesis and telepathy. He was one of Emma Frost’s students at the Xavier Institute in her Hellions class. Hellion falls under the “hothead” category of X-Men, often clashing with his superiors and classmates. He’s one of the more popular characters from the Academy X/New X-Men era.

Empath starred in a Krakoa-era book coincidentally called Hellions, which featured Mister Sinister gathering a group of mutant outcasts such as Havok, Psylocke, Greycrow, Nanny, and Orphan-Maker. Empath has power over people’s emotions.

The Stepford Cuckoos were five genetically-created “daughters” of Emma Frost, having been created using Emma’s DNA. The sisters’ names are Celeste, Esme, Irma/Mindee, Phoebe, and Sophie, who is the youngest. They share a telepathic hive mind.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NYX cast reacts to learning that their former friends and sisters are now participating in criminal activity. They all have ties to at least one member of the Quiet Council, and the conflict and drama that comes from their inevitable clash will be a major part of NYX going forward.