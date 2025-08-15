X-Men Battle a Yautja Army in Predator Kills the Marvel Universe First Look (Exclusive)

Predator‘s crossover with the Marvel Universe sets its sights on the home of the X-Men. One of the many positive things to come out of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox is that it allows Marvel Comics to release comics featuring 20th Century assets like Predator and Alien. We’ve seen Predator paired with several Marvel heroes like Wolverine, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, but the Yautja are now going big-game hunting in Predator Kills the Marvel Universe. The first issue is in stores now, and things aren’t looking good for our Marvel heroes. The next stage of the Predator assault brings the action to the X-Mansion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #2 by Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira. After facing the Guardians of the Galaxy and Fantastic Four in space, the Yautja turn their attention to an Earth attack. They already know that in order to secure a victory, they’ll have to take out the likes of the X-Men and Avengers. The Predators decide to focus on the X-Men first, who are in the middle of a Danger Room session with the attack begins.

Predator Looks to Wipe Out the X-Men at the X-Mansion

X-Men founder Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto are playing a quiet game of chess when Xavier receives a psychic alert. The message he gets is so overwhelming that Xavier buckles and falls out of his wheelchair. We see images of the Fantastic Four in Xavier’s mind, and Marvel’s First Family appears to be in peril. Next, we get a glimpse outside the X-Mansion, where the Yautja assault is taking place. The Predators descend from their ships in the dead of night as rain falls from the sky.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Inside the X-Mansion, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Beast, and Storm are in the middle of a Danger Room session against the evil robotic mutant-hunting Sentinels. The only problem is that a Predator isn’t part of the Danger Room programming, and Cyclops catches one trying to sneak up on him from behind as the first look at Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #2 ends.

“Over the past few years, I’ve been having the time of my life writing the Predator Vs. series,” Percy told IGN. “The Yautja have hunted Wolverine across the decades. They’ve battled Black Panther and plundered Wakanda of its vibranium. And they’ve faced off against Spider-Man and Kraven during a blackout heatwave in New York. These stories have been patiently building toward something epic. Their interconnectedness will be revealed in this explosive, blood-drenched, five-part story.”

“That title? It’s not misdirection,” he continued. “This one’s gonna hurt. Your favorite heroes and villains will fall — even as others rise up against this extinction-level event. The Predator King is here — the Yautja are armed with vibranium — and Earth is now a hunting preserve.”