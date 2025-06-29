Best Predator Crossovers With Marvel and DC Heroes

The Predator is enjoying a resurgence in popularity after the release of Prey, its animated follow-up, Predator: Killer of Killers, and the future release of Predator: Badlands. But this triumphant return for the movie monster isn’t just relegated to the screen. The intergalactic hunters have made a return to the comics page, too, with Marvel. The latest additions to the long-running Predator and Alien crossover stories feature the alien hunting the likes of Wolverine, Black Panther, and soon enough, the entire Marvel Universe. These latest additions to the Predator legend join several others since the early ’90s that have garnered attention and delivered some fun stories.

While several classic characters from outside Marvel and DC Comics have had run-ins with the Yautja hunters, like Judge Dredd, Tarzan, and Archie, the big two’s heroes grab more eyeballs.

With the impending release of Predator Kills the Marvel Universe, we thought we’d take a stroll down memory lane and rank the best of these big two crossovers. Some of these choices shouldn’t be a surprise, including the top pick, but all of them are worth your time. Scroll down to see our choices and add them to your own list.

1) Batman vs. Predator

The original superhero crossover with the titular alien hunter was this award-winning tale from Dave Gibbons and the Kubert Brothers, Andy and Adam. It plays out a lot like Predator 2 on the big screen, with Batman in the Danny Glover role, investigating slayings by the Predator while trying to defuse a mob war.

After tussling and almost dying, Batman returns to lick his wounds and heal in the Batcave. This gives the Predator more time to run amok until Batman is out of a full-body cast and into a sonar exoskeleton to increase his strength and counter his temporary blindness. Batman battles the alien and seemingly beats it as a ship carrying other aliens arrives. Tops the list for the art alone, but it’s not a terrible story. That’s a strength shared by the second entry in the list.

2) Predator vs. Wolverine

How it took until 2023 for Wolverine to face the Predator is a big mystery. The matchup is a total win on paper that could easily have the same type of trilogy Batman ends up having. The story certainly spans enough time for Logan to fill three series, starting in 1900 in Alaska and continuing to modern-day in Canada. All aspects of Wolverine’s history come into play, with the Yautja hunting him across the decades, covering his time with Weapon X, the moment his skeleton is coated with adamantium, his time in Japan, and finally an encounter at the X-Mansion that almost leaves Professor X dead.

The 100-year showdown is brutal top to bottom, with Logan taking a beating and continuing. It ends with the Predator realizing he is outmatched, finally using his wrist bomb to take out Logan. This fails, of course, and we’re left waiting for what’s next.

3) JLA vs. Predator

To pit the Predator against the Justice League, DC Comics had to take a few extra steps to make the battle more even. When the Dominators capture the league during a space mission, a group of Predators who have been monitoring things attack and are later given powers similar to the League’s, which forces the heroes to go through some hoops to defeat the super-powered hunters.

The whole story could seem silly at times, but in the end, it is an interesting twist on the concept we’ve seen play out daily. Giving the Predator super-powers, evening the showdown a bit, is worth it to open things up to the imagination. It also fits in with other similar crossovers.

4) Batman vs. Predator II: Bloodmatch

This and the original Batman vs. Predator held an interesting place for your young author, who was just trying to find his way through the world. Where the original showdown was a stylish, simple story that hit on all cylinders, its sequel was lacking. Where the first story just pitted Batman against the hunter, this becomes a super-sized showdown where Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Huntress, and a bunch of mobsters do their best to contend with a murderous Yautja. On the other side, we have other Predator aliens that are opposing the main baddie, causing some confusion for Batman.

In the end, the murderous Yautja is killed by his species while trying to escape Earth in their ship. The pursuing ship is killed in the process, though, so it’s unclear exactly what will happen next. It’s also supremely violent for a Batman comic, which is fine.

5) Superman vs. Predator

Pitting Superman against anybody can be a chore given his superpowers. So when he stumbles upon a ship in the Central American jungle, he joins with S.T.A.R. Labs to investigate. After an alien virus does a number on him, he realizes his powers have been affected by the disease. Not only does this give us an excuse to bring the Predator in for a fight, but it also makes the showdown somewhat even. If Superman had his powers, this would be a short fight. As it stands, the series dropped with three issues back in 2000.

6) Predator vs. Black Panther

Returning to the Marvel Universe for a bit, we get the Predator invading Wakanda for its Vibranium store. Benjamin Percy has been a prime voice to bring these crossovers to the page, with each seeming to take a different route than previous groups when it comes to some of the showdowns. Where Wolverine gives the Predator a classic showdown, the Predator gets a little bit of a new directive in this hunt against Black Panther.

The main goal this time seems to be the Predator’s desire to get his people’s hands on vibranium and competition with opposing factions. T’Challa gets to show why he’s the king of Wakanda, while Shuri also shows that she can be scary when pressed, fighting the invaders. It’s damn cool and a nice companion to the classic storyline delivered with Wolveirne.

7) Predator vs. Spider-Man

The current Marvel crossover featuring Spider-Man and the titular alien hunter gives fans one of the more sadistic villains in the form of Skinner. Unlike past versions of the Predator, Skinner is a sadistic type who only seeks to inflict pain and has abandoned the clan’s honorable side to just kill and maim.

It’s all the stuff you would expect to oppose Spider-Man, who doesn’t seem like a rube waiting to be picked on by school bullies or large alien hunters. Even if it seems like he outclasses the Yautja with his powers, the battle is still fierce and requires Kraven the Hunter to return.

8) Batman vs. Predator III: Blood Ties

The third entry in the Batman vs. Predator series and the unofficial rubber match for the movie monster and the Caped Crusader. This time, Robin is along for the ride, as well as a few villains like Catwoman and Mr. Freeze. The latter’s temperature control saves his life, while Batman puts his freeze gun to good use elsewhere. It’s Batman’s actions and the way he carries himself that put this showdown to bed, with Batman blasting the creature with Freeze’s freeze gun.

Agree with our picks? Have another special story you’d like to see play out on the big screen? Let us know in the comments.