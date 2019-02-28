You Can Watch the ‘Deadly Class’ #2 Motion Comic For Free

While SYFY‘s Deadly Class is pretty true to the comics, there are always going to be changes made to adapt a story to its new medium.

With Deadly Class, though — as Warner Bros. did for Watchmen ten years ago — Image Comics and SYFY have been releasing motion comics to accompany the TV series, allowing fans to explore the world of Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s creator-owned comic book series in semi-animated form.

As an added bonus for fans of the show, Deadly Class motion comics are actually voiced by the cast of the TV series, meaning that unlike the aforementioned Watchmen motion comic, you will have strong performances all around, and not just one person trying to make voices for Doctor Manhattan and Silk Spectre in the same scene.

You can check out the second issue above.

Because the show is in its first season, there is actually quite a bit here that has already been seen on the TV series, offering a glimpse for those who want a really deep dive into the process that the same actors use to play live action versus the motion comics.

Directing fans to the comics seems to be more a priority for Deadly Class than it is with other comic book movies and TV series; the crossover between the two has been significant, including an upcoming Free Comic Book Day issue that will be a “year one”-style flashback and thus include characters from the show who are long gone in the comics.

Recently, Remender — who also serves as one of the showrunners — said that the pre-orders for that issue topped 150,000 units.

You can also check out the solicitation text for the issue, which features colors by Lee Loughridge and letters by Rus Wooton, below. SYFY’s YouTube page also has the motion comic for Deadly Class #1, and you can pick up digital copies of the series on ComiXology (or read the first arc and more on the ComiXology Unlimited program).

It’s Marcus’s first day at the Kings Dominion High School for the Deadly Arts. A locker full of death threats, a schedule full of brutality, and whispers in the hallway about his mysterious past…which is fast catching up to cut out his freshly broken heart.

Deadly Class airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

