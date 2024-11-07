Marvel Reveals Young Avengers Plans for 2025 (With New Team Members Confirmed)

Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief has confirmed that 2025 will see the Young Avengers reunite. The topic of the Young Avengers has been on the minds of Marvel fans recently with Agatha All Along introducing Wiccan. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has slowly brought this stable of heroes to the forefront in TV shows and movies post-Avengers: Endgame, with rumors that a Young Avengers project is only a matter of time. You can’t have a Young Avengers series or movie in the MCU without a comic to go along with it, which is why Marvel is already working towards making that happen.

C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics confirmed we’ll see the Young Avengers next year in the Marvel Universe while speaking to a crowd at the Tokyo Osaka Comic Con. “I can break some special news here. The Young Avengers will be reuniting in 2025 in Marvel Comics,” Cebulski revealed. “There have been two Young Avengers teams, but now we’re deciding which characters for natural story reasons are going to join the new Young Avengers team. Kate-Hawkeye, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan…who is going to join? You’ll see in 2025!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who are the Young Avengers?

image credit: marvel comics

The Young Avengers were created by writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung following the events of Avengers: Disassembled. With the Avengers disbanded, the Young Avengers stepped onto the scene to replace Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with Young Avengers #1 debuting in April 2005. The original roster consisted of Iron Lad (a young Kang the Conqueror), Patriot, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Stature (Cassie Lang), Asgardian (Wiccan), and Hulkling, with Vision serving as a mentor to the team.

In 2023, a second team of Young Avengers assembled under writer Kieron Gillen and artist Jamie McKelvie. Many of the original heroes, including Wiccan, Hulkling, and Hawkeye, returned and were joined by Kid Loki, America Chavez, Speed, Prodigy, and Marvel Boy. This has become the team most Young Avengers fans call their favorite.

The MCU continues to tease the Young Avengers

image credit: marvel studios

There have been several rumors regarding the Young Avengers over the years, especially with potential candidates popping up across different Marvel TV shows and movies. For example, we had Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Stinger/Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision, Patriot in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ms. Marvel in her self-titled Disney+ series and The Marvels, where she looked to be assembling the Young Avengers.

This is an instance of Marvel Comics and the MCU working in harmony, with the comics making sure the Young Avengers have a presence with a rumored Young Avengers MCU project in the works. C.B. Cebulski didn’t say if the Young Avengers would star in their own series, but at the very least, we should expect to start seeing them inside the comics heading into 2025.