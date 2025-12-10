DC K.O. Wonder Woman vs. Lobo Is Action-Packed but Leaves Potential on the Table (Review)

DC K.O. has already given fans some marquee battles, but now one of the most anticipated clashes has finally arrived. That battle is between the Amazon Warrior Wonder Woman and the Main Man Lobo in DC K.O. Wonder Woman vs. Lobo #1, and as one might expect from a Lobo story, the issue is pure chaos, and the action is as unhinged as it is brutal. As a pure fight, the issue succeeds, but some questionable choices during that fight (especially in the closing pages) took me right out of the moment. The right person won, but how we got there was underwhelming, and the same is true of a fight that had even greater potential.

The match-up of Wonder Woman vs Lobo is compelling on its face, but this issue felt more like a Lobo story with Wonder Woman in it than an even-handed story featuring them both. That’s apparent from the very first page, and it doesn’t ever really find that balance throughout the course of the issue. Even the ending is mostly focused on Lobo getting in his own way, so if you’re a Lobo fan, you’ll probably love that aspect of the book, but those who are more interested in Wonder Woman’s perspective might find the battle lacking.

Rating: 3 out of 5

PROS CONS Lobo Is Treated Like A True Powerhouse Wonder Woman Feels Depowered To Make Lobo a Bigger Threat The Book Has Fun With The Premise Some of the Key Decisions Take You Right Out of the Story

There’s also the element of power balance. While Lobo is always a threat due to his super strength and immortality, he feels overpowered throughout the issue. That’s true of his one-on-one encounters with Wonder Woman from the very first battle, but that gets even worse when Lobo is just about able to take down an entire group of Amazons without much issue. It feels more like the other heroes were depowered to make Lobo more imposing, and it makes it difficult to get invested.

Now, don’t get me wrong, as there are some slick moments, including one sequence where Wonder Woman steals the spacehog. There’s also a brutal pummeling in the first part of the story from Lobo’s side, as well as a more tactical approach from Wonder Woman in the second round. One of my favorite sequences was actually in the third round, which had the two characters facing each other in a variety of oddball battles, including shin kicking and chess boxing.

Despite these highlights, there’s an underwhelming feeling to the issue that I can’t really shake. Some of the individual moments are great, but as a whole, this was just somewhere in the middle. It’s fine, but there’s nothing here that feels like a must-read, and there was potential left on the table.

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Joelle Jones

Art By: Jason Howard, Cary Nord, and Daniel Bayliss

Colors By: Tamra Bonvillain and Daniel Bayliss

Letters By: Clayton Cowles

DC K.O. Wonder Woman vs. Lobo #1 is in comic stores now.

