Godzilla Getting Sauced in Kansas City Makes for One of This Year’s Most Delightful Comics (Review)

This year, Godzilla has been stomping his way across the United States, targeting different cities and smashing things up local style. This week, his rampage comes to an end in Kansas City. But while many folks think of Kansas City only as fly-over country, locals and real ones know that that the Paris of the Plains is so much more, with a thriving arts scene (including comics,) iconic architecture, and of course, world famous barbecue sauce. Now, in Godzilla vs America: Kansas City, the King of the Monsters is taking his turn to check out everything Kansas City has to offer, and while his opinion of the sauce might not be glowing after his adventure and historic landmarks might actually now be history, it’s a delightful romp that serves as a love letter to one of America’s most underrated cities in the most bonkers way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, full disclosure: I’m a Kansas Citian. This city has been my home for decades and much of the humor in the four stories contained in Godzilla vs America: Kansas City feels very much like inside jokes, complete with sight gags that give me a giggle. That said, you don’t have to be a Kansas City local to appreciate what the four creative teams are doing here. These stories do a great job of blending common impressions of Kansas City into a fun adventure all while giving locals a lot to celebrate as well.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Great references to local landmarks, culture Some of the jokes are a little too niche Celebrates more than just one part of KC

Godzilla and BBQ Sauce Do Not Mix (In a Good Way)

The issue is made up of four stories: “Make a Mark” from Buster Moody and Ludwig Olimbo, “Tornado Watch” by Freddie E. Williams II, Moody, and Andrew Dalhouse, “Local Flavor” from Kyle Strahm and Jake Smith with Valentina Pinto, and “Lost in the Sauce” from Strahm along with Baldemar Rivas and Heather Beckel. What’s interesting about these four stories is that they seem to naturally sort of divide into two camps, one being stories about smashing up downtown and major KC landmarks and the other about the city’s food culture, specifically barbecue sauce. Like other installments of Godzilla vs America before it, each story is made up of a lot of local references — there are numerous nods to Planet Comic Con, the region’s large pop culture convention that is held at Bartle Hall every year — as well as nods to the area’s sports teams and unique weather. There’s also rich references to the food culture, particularly barbecue, and our arts scene, with “Local Flavor” in particular leaning into North Kansas City by bringing the iconic Screenland Armour Theater and associated small businesses into the story.

What makes it all work, however, is the humor. Bartle Hall — and specifically the Pylons that are a fixture of the Kansas City skyline — fare terribly in each of the stories. ‘Make a Mark” seeks a bunch of graffiti kids witnessing firsthand Godzilla laying waste to downtown making his own “mark” by just smashing up all the major landmarks — and leaving the graffiti intact. “Tornado Watch” sees a group of alien observers watching how Kansas City reacts to the threat of Godzilla (who rises out of the Missouri Rivier, by the way, which is incredible) only to discover that the city that seemingly is living in a dangerous weather environment (thanks to our tornadoes) is actually lowkey a nexus of ley lines that serve as a monster trap, making Kansas City uniquely suited to dealing with the threat — complete with an assist from both Arrowhead and Kaufman stadiums.

And then you get to the sauce. Both “Local Flavor” and “Lost in the Sauce” lean into Kansas City barbecue sauce as their own kind of monster that Godzilla takes on. It’s a hilarious nod to what might be the city’s most famous product that at the same time pokes fun at it and reminds readers that the city is more than its food. It’s small businesses and a thriving community as well. Ultimately, that might be what makes this book so interesting. The creators here aren’t afraid to make fun of Kansas City just a little bit. Between our barbecue turning into monstrous kaiju to one of our best-known landmarks getting absolutely demolished by Godzilla in almost every story, there’s heart and humor on every page.

Fundamentally, that’s what these Godzilla vs America books are about. It’s a fun way to celebrate the unique nature of some of America’s greatest cities. All of the books have been weird and wild and heartwarming in their own way and Kansas City is no different. If I had one critique of the book on the whole, it’s that some of the jokes are a little too niche and I’m a little disappointed that Godzilla didn’t seem to take any time to enjoy any of our world-famous barbecue, but that’s okay. Godzilla decided to come smash KC and that’s pretty cool. Now if only we can get him to play for the Chiefs…

Godzilla vs America: Godzilla vs Kansas City is on sale now.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!