Black Friday week is upon us, and ’tis the season for good deals on controllers. We’ve spotted both first- and third-party controllers for PlayStation and Xbox for $20 off at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, making them much more affordable. Now we’ve spotted another controller deal on Newegg that is too good to sleep on if you’re an Xbox owner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a combo deal that includes the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black and a $50 Xbox gift card. The controller is normally $64.99, so this bundle is worth $114.99, saving you $37 when you buy both. Bonus: the entire gift would fit into a stocking. Just saying.

This deal is available through November 30 and is limited to five per customer.

$77.99 (was $114.99)

The Xbox Wireless Controller is an incredibly comfortable and versatile piece of hardware that works with Windows PC, iOS, and Android, as well as Xbox. The hybrid D-pad is my personal favorite, as its rounded design doesn’t bite into your fingers, and I like the textured triggers too.

This controller charges using a Type-C port, and you can use AA batteries with it if you prefer that over periodic charging. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, so you can plug in a headset. If you’d like to create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, you can use the Xbox Accessories App to do that as well as customize your button layouts.

As for the gift card, you’ll receive it via email after purchasing this bundle. The card can be used to buy Xbox full game downloads, apps, movies, TV shows, devices at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox.

More Black Friday Deals on Newegg