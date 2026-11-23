Black Friday week is upon us, and ’tis the season for good deals on controllers. We’ve spotted both first- and third-party controllers for PlayStation and Xbox for $20 off at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, making them much more affordable. Now we’ve spotted another controller deal on Newegg that is too good to sleep on if you’re an Xbox owner.
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This is a combo deal that includes the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black and a $50 Xbox gift card. The controller is normally $64.99, so this bundle is worth $114.99, saving you $37 when you buy both. Bonus: the entire gift would fit into a stocking. Just saying.
This deal is available through November 30 and is limited to five per customer.
Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black + Xbox $50 Gift Card
$77.99 (was $114.99)
The Xbox Wireless Controller is an incredibly comfortable and versatile piece of hardware that works with Windows PC, iOS, and Android, as well as Xbox. The hybrid D-pad is my personal favorite, as its rounded design doesn’t bite into your fingers, and I like the textured triggers too.
This controller charges using a Type-C port, and you can use AA batteries with it if you prefer that over periodic charging. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, so you can plug in a headset. If you’d like to create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, you can use the Xbox Accessories App to do that as well as customize your button layouts.
As for the gift card, you’ll receive it via email after purchasing this bundle. The card can be used to buy Xbox full game downloads, apps, movies, TV shows, devices at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox.
More Black Friday Deals on Newegg
- Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD 2K 1440P Gaming Monitor with Speakers — $159.99 (was $299.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming 24-inch Full HD 1080P Gaming Monitor — $99.99 (was $169.99)
- Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest — $82.99 with code (was $199.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC [Steam Code, US] — $26.99 (was $59.99)
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB With GOLF+, TPC Sawgrass course and 1,800 in-game credits — $297.49 (was $349.99)
- MSI Gaming Gear Bundle Frieren Edition, Wireless Mouse and Keyboard — $139.99 (was $179.99)
- Nintendo eShop $150 Gift Card (Comes With Free $20 Nintendo Gift Card) — $150
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller — $54.99 (was $74.99)
- Razer BlackShark V3 Pro Wireless ANC Gaming Headset — $199.99 (was $249.99)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 3 Month Membership (Email Delivery) — $56.99 (was $68.99)