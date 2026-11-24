Looking for the absolute best Black Friday Pokémon card deals? Whether you’re hunting for rare Elite Trainer Boxes (ETBs), booster boxes, or 30th Celebration releases, major retailers are slashing prices for the holidays. We’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve found so far, and we’ll continuously update this guide through Cyber Monday, so keep an eye on it if you want to score more deals before they sell out.

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The Best Black Friday Pokémon Deals Right Now

Black Friday Pokémon Card Deals

As Pokémon TCG collectors already know, getting a new launch at MSRP is somewhat of a miracle. The next best thing is finding the items you want at prices that aren’t too inflated, which is the case for most of what’s on this list.

$79.77 (MSRP $59.99)

Given that Delta Reign launched on November 6, we’re impressed to see aftermarket prices steadily declining, according to TCGplayer. The market price on the Mega Evolution Delta Reign ETB is currently $74.70, and there are folks out there selling it at that price. If you prefer to go through a retailer, however, Walmart has a limited-time deal on it for $79.77. The stock is 75% sold as of November 24, so jump on it if you want to score it now.

$29 (MSRP $9.99)

The Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration releases have been rolling out since September, and while they do come back in stock at some retailers periodically, they never last long. That’s why we suggest grabbing the Knock Out Collection now if you want it. Amazon has it for $29, but it could sell out at any time, so like the other items on this list, don’t wait to buy.

$69.98 (MSRP $59.99)

We just spotted this one at Walmart today, and the price is pretty close to TCGPlayer’s market price. It’s also less than $10 over the MSRP, which is rare in the world of Pokémon TCG. Originally released in May 2026, it’s no longer the new hotness, but you can certainly take advantage of that with this price.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Delta Reign Booster Box (36 Packs)

$160.99 (MSRP $161.64)

Best Buy’s invitation system is still one of the best options when it comes to getting high-demand Pokémon TCG products, as the products are sold at MSRP, but the catch is that you have to sign up and hope to be picked to purchase them. Still, it’s free to do, and there’s no reason not to throw your hat in the ring if you haven’t been able to get Delta Reign yet.

$49.99 (MSRP $49.99)

The Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions ETB is also on Best Buy, and you can sign up to get a chance to buy one via its invitation system. Best Buy does not announce when it will send out its invites, but we’ll update here when we hear an update on both this and the Delta Reign Booster Box.

FAQs

Are Pokémon cards actually discounted on Black Friday?

While major retail discounts on high-demand Pokémon TCG products like Elite Trainer Boxes (ETBs) and booster packs are rare, you can find competitive prices close to MSRP or slightly below current aftermarket values at major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon during holiday sales.

How can I track Pokémon card restocks in real time?

Because popular Pokémon card products sell out within minutes of a restock, we suggest following social media accounts that track restocks. My personal favorite is Reddit’s pokemonrestocks sub, but I also use the PokeNotify app and TCGTracker on X. You’ll need to turn on notifications and be fast, but hang in there, and before long, you’ll get that sweet win.

Where can I buy Pokémon TCG at MSRP?

Buying the day a new release goes on sale is your best bet. However, online sales go very fast, and people queue up overnight at retailers like Best Buy to ensure that they get the items they want. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and the Pokémon Center also sell new releases by invitation, and you can sign up to see if you’re chosen to be included. For the best chance at scoring a new release, we’d advise doing all of these things—which is a lot, but also what you have to do to play the game (literally and figuratively).