The lead-up to Black Friday video game deals has been truly wild, with deep price cuts across games for every platform. If you’re looking for Black Friday gaming deals, we’ve got you covered with our list, which rounds up all the best deals we recommend at the top, then breaks them down by platform below.
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Best Black Friday Video Game Deals at a Glance
- Donkey Kong Bananza Standard — $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Elden Ring PS5 — $15 (was $49.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 Standard Edition — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 — $14.99 (was $39.99)
- Marvel’s Wolverine — $49.97 (was $69.99)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition PS5 — $19.99 (was $69.99)
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (includes 3-month NSO Individual Membership) — $499.99 (was $549.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller — $54 (was $74.99)
- Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition — $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 — $19.99 (was $49.99)
The Best GTA 6 Black Friday Deal
Grand Theft Auto VI just came out on November 16, but those who haven’t bought it yet may be wondering if there are any Black Friday discounts on the popular game. One way to get it for less is to buy it with discounted gift cards. If you’re looking for it on PlayStation 5, we spotted a deal at Costco on PS5 gift cards: $120 for $150, or $80 for $100.
Costco doesn’t have Xbox gift cards, but Newegg does. You can get $5 off a $70 gift card with the code BFF3493, or $5 off a $100 gift card and a free month of Xbox Game Pass. There’s also a PlayStation 5 deal: $5 off a $70 gift card with the code BFF3539, or $25 off a $250 gift card with the same code.
Best PS5 Game Deals
Elden Ring is the real standout deal here at $15, which is a mind-blowing price for a game that’s so well-crafted. If you don’t already have it, that’s the deal to score. Resident Evil Requiem was one of my favorite games of this year, and it’s well worth its full MSRP, but $39.99 is a total steal. Another one RPG fans shouldn’t sleep on: Metaphor: ReFantazio, which has lots of Persona inspiration, stunning art, and a thought-provoking story.
- Astro Bot — $37 (was $59.99)
- EA SPORTS College Football 27 — $29.95 (was $69.99)
- EA SPORTS FC 27 Standard Edition — $29.95 (was $69.99)
- EA SPORTS NHL 27 — $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Elden Ring — $15 (was $49.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — $14.99 (was $39.99)
- Kingdom Hearts Collection I-III Amazon Exclusive Edition — $59.99 (was $79.99)
- Mafia: The Old Country — $15 (was $29.99)
- Marvel’s Wolverine — $49.97 (was $69.99)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition — $19.99 (was $69.99)
- NBA 2K27 — $29.97 (was $69.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $13.59 (was $15.99)
- Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition — $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Amazon Exclusive Edition — $19.99 (was $39.99)
- WWE 2K26 — $15 (was $34.99)
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Deals
There are some terrific deals in this batch too, but if I have to call out the best one, you can’t beat WWE 2K26 for $15, which is silly, sloppy wrestling fun. I’ve also heard nothing but praise for Donkey Kong Bananza, and $20 is a nice discount. Finally, I can dive into Pragmata for $39.99, which is an affordable price for a well-reviewed game.
- Donkey Kong Bananza Standard — $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Standard Edition — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight — $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — $49 (was $69.99)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection — $39.99 (was $69.99)
- NBA 2K27 — $29.97 (was $69.99)
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (includes 3-month NSO Individual Membership) — $499.99 (was $549.99)
- Pragmata — $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition — $59.98 (was $69.99)
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Deluxe Edition — $24.88 (was $44.99)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations — $19.99 (was $49.99)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree — $59.99 (was $79.99)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage: 30th Anniversary Edition— $19.99 (was $49.99)
- WWE 2K26 — $15 (was $34.99)
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties — $24.99 (was $59.99)
Best Xbox Series X|S Game Deals
I was surprised to see Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival discounted in this list so soon after its release, but as a longtime Barker fan, I won’t complain! I also highly recommend Directive 8020 if you love space horror, and Resonance: A Plague Tale for thoughtful storytelling.
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve — $54.99 (was $69.99)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker — $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Standard Edition — $59.49 (was $69.99)
- Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival — $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion — $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Directive 8020 Deluxe Edition — $29.99 (was $49.99)
- EA SPORTS FC 27 Standard Edition — $29.99 (was $69.99)
- EA SPORTS NHL 27 — $29.99 (was $69.99)
- EA SPORTS UFC 6 — $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Mafia: The Old Country — $19.97 (was $29.99)
- NBA 2K27 — $29.97 (was $69.99)
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy — $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Amazon Exclusive Edition — $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Star Wars Galactic Racer — $49.99 (was $59.99)
- WWE 2K26 — $15 ($34.99)
Best PC Video Game Deals
Fanatical is running publisher sales for Capcom and PlayStation, and both are worth digging into. I’ve broken out some of my top picks below, but there are thousands of games on sale, so make sure to nose around yourself and find the deals that best fit your taste!
- The Blood of Dawnwalker Standard — $50.39 (was $69.99)
- Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition — $44.19 (was $129.99)
- Dressmaker — $10.49 (was $14.99)
- Football Manager 27 — $55.19 (was $59.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — $26.99 (was $59.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition — $41.29 (was $69.99)
- Monster Hunter Wilds Standard — $25.59 (was $39.99)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword Standard — $57.39 (was $69.99)
- Resident Evil Requiem Standard — $41.99 (was $69.99)
- Starfield Premium Edition — $30.09 (was $69.99)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer — $42.59 (was $59.99)
- Stellar Blade Standard — $36.29 (was $59.99)
- Stray — $11.39 (was $29.99)
- Wanderstop — $9.74 (was $24.99)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Commander Edition — $71.99 (was $89.99)
Black Friday Video Games FAQ
When do Black Friday Video game deals end?
It depends on the store. PlayStation’s Black Friday sale runs until 11:59 pm on November 30, though many headline deals ended earlier, on November 20. The Xbox Black Friday Sale runs until December 2. Retailer deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy usually last through Cyber Monday or until they sell out.
Is the PS5 on sale for Black Friday?
No. Sony raised PS5 prices this year, and the lineup now starts at $599 for the Digital Edition and goes up to $899 for the PS5 Pro. Sony is discounting accessories and games this Black Friday, but not the PS5 itself.
Is the Nintendo Switch 2 on sale for Black Friday?
We’ve found a few deals on it, but the best so far is to buy discounted Nintendo eShop gift cards from Costco and use them to purchase a bundle. Amazon also has a good bundle deal, which includes Mario Kart World and an individual Nintendo Switch Online 3-month membership for $499.
Is Black Friday a good time to buy video games?
Yes, especially to stock up on games you missed out on that you wanted to play. If you’ve been waiting on a game from earlier this year, this weekend is one of the best times to buy it.