The lead-up to Black Friday video game deals has been truly wild, with deep price cuts across games for every platform. If you’re looking for Black Friday gaming deals, we’ve got you covered with our list, which rounds up all the best deals we recommend at the top, then breaks them down by platform below.

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Best Black Friday Video Game Deals at a Glance

The Best GTA 6 Black Friday Deal

Grand Theft Auto VI just came out on November 16, but those who haven’t bought it yet may be wondering if there are any Black Friday discounts on the popular game. One way to get it for less is to buy it with discounted gift cards. If you’re looking for it on PlayStation 5, we spotted a deal at Costco on PS5 gift cards: $120 for $150, or $80 for $100.

Costco doesn’t have Xbox gift cards, but Newegg does. You can get $5 off a $70 gift card with the code BFF3493, or $5 off a $100 gift card and a free month of Xbox Game Pass. There’s also a PlayStation 5 deal: $5 off a $70 gift card with the code BFF3539, or $25 off a $250 gift card with the same code.

Elden Ring is the real standout deal here at $15, which is a mind-blowing price for a game that’s so well-crafted. If you don’t already have it, that’s the deal to score. Resident Evil Requiem was one of my favorite games of this year, and it’s well worth its full MSRP, but $39.99 is a total steal. Another one RPG fans shouldn’t sleep on: Metaphor: ReFantazio, which has lots of Persona inspiration, stunning art, and a thought-provoking story.

There are some terrific deals in this batch too, but if I have to call out the best one, you can’t beat WWE 2K26 for $15, which is silly, sloppy wrestling fun. I’ve also heard nothing but praise for Donkey Kong Bananza, and $20 is a nice discount. Finally, I can dive into Pragmata for $39.99, which is an affordable price for a well-reviewed game.

I was surprised to see Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival discounted in this list so soon after its release, but as a longtime Barker fan, I won’t complain! I also highly recommend Directive 8020 if you love space horror, and Resonance: A Plague Tale for thoughtful storytelling.

Best PC Video Game Deals

Fanatical is running publisher sales for Capcom and PlayStation, and both are worth digging into. I’ve broken out some of my top picks below, but there are thousands of games on sale, so make sure to nose around yourself and find the deals that best fit your taste!

Black Friday Video Games FAQ

When do Black Friday Video game deals end?

It depends on the store. PlayStation’s Black Friday sale runs until 11:59 pm on November 30, though many headline deals ended earlier, on November 20. The Xbox Black Friday Sale runs until December 2. Retailer deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy usually last through Cyber Monday or until they sell out.

Is the PS5 on sale for Black Friday?

No. Sony raised PS5 prices this year, and the lineup now starts at $599 for the Digital Edition and goes up to $899 for the PS5 Pro. Sony is discounting accessories and games this Black Friday, but not the PS5 itself.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 on sale for Black Friday?

We’ve found a few deals on it, but the best so far is to buy discounted Nintendo eShop gift cards from Costco and use them to purchase a bundle. Amazon also has a good bundle deal, which includes Mario Kart World and an individual Nintendo Switch Online 3-month membership for $499.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy video games?

Yes, especially to stock up on games you missed out on that you wanted to play. If you’ve been waiting on a game from earlier this year, this weekend is one of the best times to buy it.