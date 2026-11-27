LEGO Black Friday deals are live, and there are so many delightful things to see that it truly feels like Christmas morning for LEGO fans. From the launch of Godzilla to all the gifts you can get with your purchases, not to mention the opportunity for LEGO Insiders to earn 4X points, there are so many deals to take advantage of.

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LEGO’s Black Friday sale kicks off November 27 and runs through November 30, and you can earn three gifts during the sale. The first is the Godzilla Logo and Footprint (40888), an exclusive gift that comes with the purchase of Godzilla. Featuring 359 pieces, measuring 3.5 inches high, 9.5 inches wide, and 5 inches deep, and intended for builders 18 and up, this set is a perfect complement to the mighty kaiju. The footprint matches Godzilla’s foot exactly, and the bright blue letters have a Hollywood feel.

The second gift with purchase is the Retro Jukebox (40914), which you get when you spend $250 or more. It has 287 pieces, measures 5.5 inches high, 3 inches wide, and 2 inches deep, and is intended for builders aged 18 and up. The jukebox features a record that spins, and it opens to reveal a smaller jukebox and a minifigure.

The last gift with purchase is the Winter Snow Globe (40918), which you’ll get free when you spend $170 or more. This delightful holiday build contains 231 pieces, measures 3.5 inches high, 4 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, and is intended for builders 10 years old and up. Featuring a Christmas tree that spins, a snowman with a hat and scarf, and presents, it’s a charming addition to any LEGO collection.

New Release: LEGO Ideas Godzilla (5,363 pieces)

Available Now | $449.99

Speaking of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster makes its big debut today on LEGO.com. Godzilla’s stature is appropriately huge at over 27.5 inches tall (with heat ray) and features 5,363 pieces, making this an advanced build for those 18 years old and up. With an attachable tongue and heat ray, you can pose this fearsome beast’s arms, fingers, tail, and head to capture its most memorable on-screen moments.

Several Star Wars LEGO sets on sale will be retired at the end of the year, so there’s no better time to add them to your collection. We have a complete list of all of the Star Wars sets being retired on December 31 you can check out.

Along with the Star Wars sets on sale, there’s also a collectible book, several plushes, and a few keychains on sale worth checking out.

Amazon has a lot of deals on Star Wars sets that LEGO.com does not, so make sure you swing by to check these out if you’re trying to fill out your Star Wars LEGO collection. Some of them are at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen them at, or the lowest price in 90 days, like the SMART Play: Luke’s Landspeeder set.

Best LEGO Deals Under $50

The LEGO Black Friday deals have quite a few sets below $50, making them ideal for gift-giving. These are our top picks in that price range.

LEGO Black Friday FAQ

When does Black Friday start and end?



LEGO’s Black Friday sale starts on November 27, 2026, and “Black Friday Weekend” ends on Cyber Monday, November 30. LEGO says its offers last through the weekend while stocks last. Popular sets and free gifts can sell out early, so it’s best to shop sooner.

Is LEGO cheaper on Black Friday?

Often, yes, but where you shop makes a difference. LEGO.com focuses on exclusives and free gifts, while stores like Amazon usually have bigger price cuts. Amazon started early LEGO Black Friday deals with up to 50% off select sets.

Do I need to be a LEGO Insider to get Black Friday deals?

You don’t need to be a member to shop the sale, but joining is worth it. LEGO Insiders is free to join, and members earn points on every purchase that they can spend on members-only rewards, discounts and gifts. You’ll need an account to earn points on your Black Friday order.

Where can I find the best LEGO Black Friday deals?

For gifts and new launches like Godzilla, shop LEGO.com or a LEGO Store. For the biggest discounts on existing sets, check Amazon, Walmart, and Target, which often drop LEGO prices further than LEGO does. We’ll keep this page updated with the best prices we find through Cyber Monday.