We thought we’d already seen the lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 this Black Friday season—that is, until we found the best deal of them all.

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The catch? You have to be a Costco member to score it, but if you are, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle with Mario Kart World and a free Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary T-shirt. Here’s how you do it.

Follow these steps to score the bundle.

Go to Costco and purchase $500 worth of Nintendo eShop Gift Cards. You can currently buy four $50 gift cards for $159.99, so buy two packs. Add one 4-pack of $25 Gift Cards, which is currently $79.99 (normally $89.99). The total will be $399.97, and you’ll get the Gift Cards in your email. Redeem all codes on your Nintendo account to receive a $500 balance. Go to the My Nintendo Store and add the 256GB Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart World Bundle to your cart. The bundle is already on sale for $499.99, but since you paid $399.97 for your gift cards, you get it for $99.98 less. Add the Super Mario Bros. Anniversary T-Shirt to your cart, which you get for free when you spend $100. It’s unisex and comes in both white and black. Check out using your Nintendo account balance. The price should be $400, and your purchases will ship for free.

Now, of course, you’ll need games for your shiny new Switch 2, since you’ll eventually get tired of Mario Kart World. Here are a few I recommend, which happen to also be on sale for Black Friday. We’ll also add to this list as we see more pop up over the big sale weekend, so bookmark it if you want to see the lowest prices we can find on Switch 2 games.