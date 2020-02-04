The Flash Will Provide Answers on Harry and Jesse's Post-Crisis Fate

Thanks to the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" the Arrowverse is a changed place. The Multiverse as we previously knew it was entirely wiped out by the Anti-Monitor and while Oliver Queen's sacrifice caused a "reboot" of sorts, creating the new Earth-Prime as well as a new Multiverse, our heroes aren't away that Multiverse exists. The whole process has left the fate of a lot of characters a question mark but there are two characters whose fate fans of The Flash are perhaps most worried about: Earth-2's Harry and Jesse. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out what's going on.

In a recent interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained that the question of Harry and Jesse's fate will be addressed in the midseason premiere, but it's also something that is going to have major impact throughout the rest of the season.

"Uhhh... yes. Yes, you will," Wallace said. "And not in the way you'd expect, because you will hear about them more than once. They address it in the opener, but it really has fallout that runs through the rest of [Season 6]."

As fans will recall, Harrison "Harry" Wells and his daughter, Jesse, were major elements of The Flash's second season when they arrived on Earth-1 and soon became important parts of the team. Jesse ultimately returned to Earth-2 to serve as that Earth's Flash. Harry returned as well, though came back to Earth-1 in order to rediscover himself after his relationship with his daughter became strained. He ended up sticking around to help with the defeat of The Thinker, though he lost most of his intelligence in the process. He was last seen heading back to Earth-2 in order to reconnect with Jesse.

If it ends up that Harry and Jesse are both lost, it's something that may have long-lasting consequences. In another interview, Wallace teased the continued consequences of "Crisis" on The Flash.

“One would think the true fallout of ‘Crisis’ is the death of Oliver Queen and not having your mentor — you know, Obi-Wan is gone, Luke must rise up, become a hero — and that happens, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not the real fallout of ‘Crisis,’” says Wallace. “The real fallout of ‘Crisis’ has yet to be seen. That is the heart of our story, and that is the heart of what is going to lead Barry on a very emotional journey that he is not prepared for. That’s one of the things having Keiynan back as Kid Flash does for us: [It] directly addresses — because Keiynan will be in one of our episodes in ‘Graphic Novel #2’ — [and] is to help Barry deal with the real fallout of ‘Crisis.’”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The midseason premiere "Marathon" airs Tuesday, February 4.

