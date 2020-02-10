Oscars 2020: Regina King's Stunning Red Carpet Look is Trending

Regina King thrilled audiences last year with Watchmen and tonight at The Oscars, she’s absolutely stunning on the red carpet. So many people were tweeting about her arrival that she ended up trending on Twitter. Her blush-colored dress is very regal and after that hit stint on HBO, she’s being recognized as a star in many different corners of the Internet. This all comes just a month after she and Jean Smart took home Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the Critic’s Choice Awards. People absolutely loved what Watchmen brought to the table in Season 1 and they are hoping against hope that they get a second helping.

If it was up to the Sister Night actress, she would be totally down to revisit that world. In a recent interview, she said, “I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just as emotionally driven as season one. And that's a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that. I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one."

Showrunner Damon Lindelof sounds like he’s going to be a harder sell in that regard. Lindelof has been adamant that they could revisit the series only if there was a good enough idea behind it. In essence, he’s not about to make a Season 2 of Watchmen just because the demand for more is there.

"If the idea is right, and if there is a compelling reason to do it, then I'd consider it," Lindelof explained. "I haven't had that idea yet. The other thing about Watchmen is that it doesn't belong to me. Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins created this thing. I had the opportunity to be its steward for a couple of years. There is going to be more Watchmen, independently of whether I do it. It should be done by someone who really deeply cares about it and has a reason to."

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

