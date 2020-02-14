Report: Netflix Wants A Sixth Season of Lucifer

With its fourth season rated as the most popular series on any streaming service last year and a cameo appearance on The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover getting a whole new audience excited about the character, it's little wonder that Lucifer's fifth and final season is on track to do well. What is perhaps more surprising is a new report that Netflix is considering dropping the "...and final..." from that sentence and bringing the Tom Ellis-led series back for a sixth season in 2021. TVLine broke the news last night, saying that producers and the streaming service are in early talks for more Lucifer.

A sixth season would double the show's original lifespan; it originally aired on FOX before being cancelled at the end of its third season. A massive fan campaign to save the series launched on social media, and the cast and producers -- who were already pretty active on social media -- have since developed an even closer bond with the series' hardcore fans.

The fifth season recently cast God, and teased a return from Eve, which seems like a hard thing for a prospective sixth season to top, but given that the Lucifer writers have had to write "the end" a few times now, it seems pretty likely they would be able to figure something out.

Shortly after Ellis made an appearance on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Fatman Beyond host Marc Bernardin took to social media to pitch Warner Bros. on a miniseries teaming Lucifer with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) -- and both Ryan and Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson are up for it. The pair shared a scene in "Crisis," in which it was implied that there was some complicated backstory that involved Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and was maybe a little contentious. Bernardin's pitch would be a road trip story, taking the pair from coast to coast.

"The Lucifer cameo just exceeded my wildest expectations because I think both Matt and Tom fed off of each other in a way that none of us were expecting," the event's showrunner told ComicBook.com. "Lauren Certo wrote that scene, and she did such a great job on the page -- and I loved that scene when I read that, but seeing the the chemistry that Tom and Matt have together and the way they riff off from each other? That was a wonderful surprise."

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently available on Netflix, with a fifth (and not-so-final?) season planned for later this year.

