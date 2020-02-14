The Batman Fans Are Loving the Arkham-Inspired Suit

The Batman is having a big day online as Matt Reeves unveiled the first look at Robert Pattinson in the Bat Suit. Now, fans all over are taking note of some striking similarities between this version and the costume from the Batman: Arkham Series games. Most of that talk comes from the sort of mechanized look of the Bat Insignia on the new suit. There is a definite Arkham Knight vibe to the logo. The plating on the shoulders and chest also brings those games’ costumes to mind. It makes sense for things to get pushed into a more modern direction with Reeves at the helm. But, there will also be some throwback elements to the suit as well.

People aren’t nearly as hyped up for the Adam West-esque cowl or the cape though, they’re all about the futuristic Bat Suit. There seems to be an undercurrent where people are praying that this movie ends up being what they dreamed it could be. Still, the resemblance of some of the moving parts to the Arkham kits is uncanny. The replies under various tweets are absolutely swarming with GIFs of moments where the suit gets some shine in the video games. It will be interesting to see more of the costume as time goes on, because motion is often key to how these things work.

Reeves’ previous comments about The Batman indicate that a lot of the elements of the character’s history are fair game for this version. Different eras are getting remixed and that means costume choices as well. A multi-villain approach like the one in the games is already forming based on some of the casting information available. But, the director has been adamant that he’s not adapting a single Batman story. In fact, Reeves has mentioned multiple times that he’s taking Batman back to his detective roots

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said last year. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

